EXTON, PA, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spherix Global Insights, a leading independent market intelligence and advisory firm, is expanding its specialized offerings to buy-side financial firms within the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors. For years, top pharmaceutical manufacturers have relied on Spherix’s data to shape their brand strategies—now, this same critical intelligence is available to financial firms seeking deeper insights into market dynamics.

As the Q3 earnings season approaches, Spherix offers unparalleled data integrity, independently sourced insights, and market intelligence across critical therapeutic areas. Over the past eight years, Spherix has meticulously tracked both emerging and established indications across seven specialty fields, leveraging a vast proprietary network of physicians and key opinion leaders. This research has become indispensable to commercial teams at biopharmaceutical companies and is frequently referenced by news media and investors alike.

Quarterly tracking of market dynamics in rapidly evolving areas like IgA nephropathy, atopic dermatitis, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) provides critical validation—or recalibration—of market assumptions surrounding the impact of new entrants. In addition, monthly monitoring of key performance indicators for over 85 recently launched brands delivers real-time insights into market trends, enabling both pharmaceutical companies and investors to evaluate the potential success and impact of new therapies.

“We follow the companies you’re putting your money into and provide independent data that help guide your investments,” said Dan Barton, CEO of Spherix Global Insights. “Our insights are designed to not only highlight emerging market trends but also to help investors navigate the ever-evolving market dynamics within the Life Sciences space.”

With a steadfast commitment to independence, Spherix ensures that its clients receive unbiased market intelligence. Investors can access the same insights that pharmaceutical and biotech clients have long relied on to inform their business decisions.

For a complete list of all products and indications covered visit the Spherix portal at https://clientportal.spherixglobalinsights.com

Comprehensive Coverage Across Core Therapeutic Areas

Spherix provides market intelligence across key therapeutic areas, dermatology, gastroenterology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, ophthalmology, and hematology. Spherix market intelligence and advisory services offerings include:

RealTime Dynamix™ is an independent service providing strategic guidance through quarterly or semiannual reports, which include market trending and a fresh infusion of event-driven and variable content with each wave. The reports provide an unbiased view of the competitive landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, fueled by robust HCP primary research and our in-house team of experts.

Market Dynamix™ is an independent service providing analysis of markets anticipated to experience a paradigm shift within the next three to five years. Insights highlight market size, current treatment approaches, unmet needs, and expert opinions on the likely disruption introduced by pipeline agents.

Launch Dynamix™ is an independent service providing monthly benchmarking of newly launched products for the first eighteen months of commercial availability, augmented by a quarterly deep dive into promotional activity, barriers to uptake, and patient types gravitating to the launch brand.