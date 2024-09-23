“Sports.com is fully committed to delivering valuable content to sports fans in diverse and remote markets. Our platform’s growth is remarkable, and our combined reach of users is now in the millions and increasing on a daily basis. We’re bringing sports entertainment to places that need it most, and our rapid growth is a testament to that effort.”

In the coming months, Sports.com will be introducing more live sporting events and original content aimed at engaging wider audiences across its expanding global network. This commitment to delivering unique and compelling content is set to further enhance the user experience and reinforce the Company’s position as a dominant player in the global sports entertainment industry.

Tim Scoffham added:

“Forest Interactive has been instrumental in enabling our live services across multiple territories. More live events and original content will drive even more users and engage wider audiences as Sports.com continues to expand in developing markets worldwide. Our platform is prepared to provide sports enthusiasts with a seamless, comprehensive sports entertainment experience, and we are proud of what we’ve accomplished so far.”

