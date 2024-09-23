NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until October 15, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE: CXM), if they purchased the Company’s securities between March 29, 2023 and June 5, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Sprinklr investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nyse-cxm/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Sprinklr and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On June 5, 2024, the Company disclosed disappointing financial news including significantly reduced growth expectations, cutting fiscal year 2025 projections an additional three percent, down to 7% annual growth, due to reduced customer retention in the Company’s core business and macro headwinds.