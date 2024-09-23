Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 19, 2024

Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation Awards $4 Million in Donations with Live In-Store Check Presentations at All 423 Sprouts Locations

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

On Saturday, September 7, the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation awarded $4 million to neighborhood elementary schools and local nonprofit agencies focused on nutrition, health, and wellness. Sprouts Team Members in all 423 Sprouts locations nationwide presented live checks to the local organizations in a coordinated same-day event.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919042967/en/

Sprouts Store #646 in Apopka, Florida donates $5,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Many of the organizations that received support from our Foundation were nominated by our store Team Members, bringing our value of caring for our communities to life in a very real way,” said Jack Sinclair, chief executive officer of Sprouts Farmers Market.

The donations presented in store are part of the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation’s annual grants program. Grants are funded in part by donations collected from customers during the checkout process, where guests are given the opportunity to round up their purchase to support local children’s nutrition education programs.

Each of the grants will provide organizations with $5,000 to $10,000 in funding. The grant categories include:

  • Sprouting School Gardens – Funding for new or existing school-based gardening programs that provide students with hands-on learning opportunities that bring nutrition education to life for students
  • Growing Healthy Kids – Funding for community-based programs focused on children’s nutrition access, nutrition education, and health and wellness
  • Wellness Across the Lifespan – Funding for community-based programs focused on adult health and wellness

“We are thrilled to partner with so many incredible grassroots organizations and schools that share our commitment to helping children and adults live healthier lives,” said Lyndsey Waugh, executive director of the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation.

Since 2015, the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation has awarded over $25 million in grants to organizations that are working on the front lines of nutrition education and wellness. An estimated 3 million children participate in programs supported by the Foundation each year and Sprouts expects to more than double its grant programs in the year ahead.

For more information on the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation visit www.sprouts.com/about/sprouts-foundation/

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 32,000 team members and more than 415 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919042967/en/

media@sprouts.com

KEYWORD: ARIZONA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SUPERMARKET PHILANTHROPY FOOD/BEVERAGE FUND RAISING RETAIL FOUNDATION PRIMARY/SECONDARY EDUCATION ORGANIC FOOD

SOURCE: Sprouts Farmers Market

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/19/2024 06:02 AM/DISC: 09/19/2024 06:02 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919042967/en

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy