On Saturday, September 7, the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation awarded $4 million to neighborhood elementary schools and local nonprofit agencies focused on nutrition, health, and wellness. Sprouts Team Members in all 423 Sprouts locations nationwide presented live checks to the local organizations in a coordinated same-day event.
“Many of the organizations that received support from our Foundation were nominated by our store Team Members, bringing our value of caring for our communities to life in a very real way,” said Jack Sinclair, chief executive officer of Sprouts Farmers Market.
The donations presented in store are part of the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation’s annual grants program. Grants are funded in part by donations collected from customers during the checkout process, where guests are given the opportunity to round up their purchase to support local children’s nutrition education programs.
Each of the grants will provide organizations with $5,000 to $10,000 in funding. The grant categories include:
“We are thrilled to partner with so many incredible grassroots organizations and schools that share our commitment to helping children and adults live healthier lives,” said Lyndsey Waugh, executive director of the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation.
Since 2015, the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation has awarded over $25 million in grants to organizations that are working on the front lines of nutrition education and wellness. An estimated 3 million children participate in programs supported by the Foundation each year and Sprouts expects to more than double its grant programs in the year ahead.
For more information on the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation visit www.sprouts.com/about/sprouts-foundation/
About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.
True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 32,000 team members and more than 415 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.
