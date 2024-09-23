PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

On Saturday, September 7, the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation awarded $4 million to neighborhood elementary schools and local nonprofit agencies focused on nutrition, health, and wellness. Sprouts Team Members in all 423 Sprouts locations nationwide presented live checks to the local organizations in a coordinated same-day event.

“Many of the organizations that received support from our Foundation were nominated by our store Team Members, bringing our value of caring for our communities to life in a very real way,” said Jack Sinclair, chief executive officer of Sprouts Farmers Market.

The donations presented in store are part of the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation’s annual grants program. Grants are funded in part by donations collected from customers during the checkout process, where guests are given the opportunity to round up their purchase to support local children’s nutrition education programs.

Each of the grants will provide organizations with $5,000 to $10,000 in funding. The grant categories include:

Sprouting School Gardens – Funding for new or existing school-based gardening programs that provide students with hands-on learning opportunities that bring nutrition education to life for students

Growing Healthy Kids – Funding for community-based programs focused on children’s nutrition access, nutrition education, and health and wellness

Wellness Across the Lifespan – Funding for community-based programs focused on adult health and wellness

“We are thrilled to partner with so many incredible grassroots organizations and schools that share our commitment to helping children and adults live healthier lives,” said Lyndsey Waugh, executive director of the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation.

Since 2015, the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation has awarded over $25 million in grants to organizations that are working on the front lines of nutrition education and wellness. An estimated 3 million children participate in programs supported by the Foundation each year and Sprouts expects to more than double its grant programs in the year ahead.

