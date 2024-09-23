Sections
September 24, 2024

SS2025 Beijing Fashion Week, Successfully Concluded

AP News, Associated Press

The SS2025 Beijing Fashion Week, starting from the 12 th to the 17 th in September, was a series of online/offline events counting to a hundred, with the gathering of well-known domestic and foreign brands and designers.

(Photo: Business Wire)

Ushering in the new season, the Fashion Week presented different styles featuring the China-Chic creativity, new design debuts, and trendy art in typical landmarks in Beijing, the capital of China. Parallel events such as trade exhibitions, fashion forums, virtual fashion shows, and the Fashion Enjoyment Festival, are leading the new trend of urban consumption and injecting a strong impetus into high-quality development of fashion industry in Beijing.

CONTACT: Beijing Fashion Week Co., Ltd.

Bai Jinjing, Media Operations Manager

Tell: +86 010-85968087

E-Mail:bjfw@bjfashionweek.cn

