eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, announced that St. Croix Regional Family Health Center is successfully utilizing Sunoh.ai, the AI medical scribe to enhance clinical documentation. The Maine-based Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) reports saving an average of two hours daily with Sunoh.ai, which helps providers at the practice see additional patients for acute visits.

St. Croix Regional Family Health Center also switched to the intelligent eClinicalWorks Cloud – with limitless computer power, storage, and memory, the cloud provides practices with the full suite of eClinicalWorks solutions without having to worry about maintenance and updates.

Michael Farrell, chief executive officer of St. Croix, explained, “Before implementing Sunoh, our practice faced immense administrative burdens, often documenting notes post-visit. With Sunoh.ai, the quality of the notes is enhanced—it is much more detailed and faster, which helps provide better patient care. The thing that sets Sunoh.ai apart is that it adds medications, orders, and referrals into the draft note – that is a game-changer. Now, providers can spend more time with the patient without having to worry about documentation, significantly reducing administrative burdens. Our providers are saving up to two hours daily on documentation, which helps us see more patients, especially for acute visits.”

St. Croix Regional Family Health Center is an FQHC based in Princeton, Maine. Placing patient care as their primary objective, the practice provides a variety of services including physical, mental, behavioral, dental, and occupational care. Their team also works with two schools to provide counseling services through telehealth. The practice reports that Sunoh.ai AI medical scribe is effective in reducing the extra time that providers spend documenting every patient visit. Sunoh.ai is now trusted by over 50,000 providers nationwide.

“Reducing physician burnout is paramount to the future of the healthcare industry,” said Girish Navani, chief executive officer and cofounder of eClinicalWorks. “By offering Sunoh.ai AI medical scribe to our practices nationwide, we hope to be a pivotal part of the solution. We’re thrilled to see practices like St. Croix Regional Family Health Center drastically reduce the burden of clinical documentation by using Sunoh.ai. eClinicalWorks remains a leading strategic partner to health centers, offering a variety of solutions that meet the unique needs of health centers and FQHCs.”

In addition to Sunoh.ai, the practice has recently implemented additional AI solutions from eClinicalWorks, helping streamline their fax inbox and enhance patient record retrieval. Additionally, the practice selected healow Pay and healow Statements, making it easier for patients to pay online, resulting in faster and more streamlined billing.

About St. Croix Regional Family Health Center

St. Croix Regional Family Health Center (SCRFHC) is a Federally Qualified Community Health Center (FQHC). It is a private, nonprofit organization, which has been providing health care since 1991. Our goal is to promote the health and well-being of the people. St. Croix serves individuals and families regardless of social or economic circumstances, in a confidential, respectful and compassionate manner. To learn more, visit https://scrfhc.org/.

About Sunoh.ai

Sunoh.ai is the revolutionary, EHR-agnostic, AI-powered ambient listening technology. Sunoh.ai is designed to seamlessly translate natural language conversations between healthcare providers and patients into clinical documentation, offering a unique and immersive experience. Sunoh.ai makes clinical documentation faster and more efficient than ever before. For more information, visit https://sunoh.ai/.