BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

Stagedge, one of the nation’s premier full-service production companies dedicated to conceiving, creating, and executing immersive brand experiences through live, virtual, and hybrid events for enterprises around the world, today announced that Patricia (Pat) Basteri, the company’s President and CEO has laid out her transition plan with a roadmap towards future sustainability and growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240923095275/en/

From left to right - Richard (Mank) Mankiewicz, Patricia Basteri, Melissa Klinkhamer and Michael Basteri

These are Pat’s statements as she addressed the company during Friday’s quarterly “Communication Meeting”:

“In October of 2025, Stagedge (formerly massAV) will celebrate 50 years in business. Today, I want to share my vision for the future of Stagedge. First and foremost, I want a team who will continue to maintain our strong positive reputation in the industry; retain our talented and dedicated people; and retain and grow our client base.

Effective immediately, I am promoting Melissa Klinkhamer, currently serving as Vice President, and Michael Basteri, currently serving as Sr. Director of Client Experience & Solutions, to Sr. Vice President roles, respectively, and Richard (Mank) Mankiewicz, currently serving as Sr. Director of Production, to Vice President. My role remains as President /Owner and as the Chairperson of a new Board of Directors which I recently established. My focus is on the longer-term financial health of Stagedge. This is the first transition step to planning for the future. Thank you to everyone. It is an honor and pleasure to work with you all.”

In her new role, Melissa will concentrate on ensuring that the leaders of the company are moving toward our annual and longer- term goals; that we are in alignment on how to achieve them along with the many other areas important to the overall success of any business including HR/Recruiting; forecasting and managing performance, all to ensure the financial health of the company.

“We are fortunate to have such a talented team of dedicated employees who inspire me with their passion and loyalty each and every day. They truly are the driving force behind the success of this company. I look forward to the new challenges and opportunities this new position presents and working closely with Leadership and the team on our future goals.”

In Michael’s new role he will lead the day-to-day operations of the company. He will be responsible for heading up all the departments; Sales & Marketing; Operations & Production and Venue Partnerships.

“Thank you, Pat. We would not be here today without your unwavering leadership and devotion to this company. With Mank’s help, we will manage the day-to-day operations of the business with the utmost respect to our peers and clients. We promise to be an “open book” and make our presence more visible to the team. I am extremely grateful to work for such an amazing, forward-thinking organization.”

In his new role Mank will bring his years of experience and offer up a fresh perspective with open dialogue to help Mike manage the day-to-day operations of the business. He will also be maintaining all the duties and responsibilities of his current role.

“I am extremely excited about this new role and opportunity. The future is very bright for Stagedge and it is an honor to represent the company in this capacity. Every member of the team is so passionate about using their skills to support the organization’s objectives and I cannot wait to work with you all.”

Pat’s dedication to the success of her clients and employees’ achievements is unrivaled. She’s played critical roles in helping the company adapt to significant changes in the economy, in management and leadership. In the process, she has served as a champion for establishing new partnerships and has built an organization where respect for employees, commitment to the team, commitment to our clients and controlled growth are the driving forces behind what we do every day.