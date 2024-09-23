GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SDST) (“Stardust Power” or the “Company”), an American developer of battery-grade lithium products, today announced that Paramita Das will join as Chief Strategy Officer and Senior Advisor. She will directly advise the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Roshan Pujari.

With a 20-plus year career of increasing leadership roles and responsibilities at some of the world’s largest metals and minerals companies, Ms. Das has agreed to serve as Stardust Power’s lead external adviser, supporting the Company’s next phase of commercialization and development.

“We are ecstatic to be working with Paramita given her stature and global leadership experience in the metals and mining sector, as we continue to advance our battery-grade lithium refinery in Oklahoma,” said Roshan Pujari. “Paramita shares our vision of reshoring lithium processing and production to support U.S. energy independence. I look forward to working closely with her to ensure Stardust Power remains at the forefront of operational supply chain and sustainability practices.”

Ms. Das has over 20 years of experience working with and serving on the boards of global companies, and brings deep expertise in leading teams of commercial, business development and technical professionals. Previously, she spent over 8 years at Rio Tinto, the world’s second largest metals and mining corporation, most recently serving as the Global Head of Marketing, Development and ESG, Metals and Minerals for various Rio Tinto Corporate listed entities. She also had lead roles in commercialization by transforming business segments into highly profitable divisions. Previously, she served as Chief Strategy Officer for Operating Consortium of Sumitomo Corporation, Itochu Corporation, UACJ Consortium and Head of Strategic Planning & Performance at BP’s business unit. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, and Coeur Mining, Inc.

“I am thrilled to join the exceptional team at Stardust Power as Chief Strategy Officer and Senior Advisor," said Ms. Das. “As an emerging growth company, Stardust Power offers a unique opportunity to establish a leading U.S. lithium refinery from the ground up. This role allows me to leverage my expertise in commodities and mining while addressing crucial aspects like electrification and supply chain security. I am eager to contribute to creating a robust ESG framework for how we communicate, operate, and report to stakeholders. I look forward to supporting Roshan and the entire Stardust Power team in this exciting and impactful mission.”

About Stardust Power Inc.

Stardust Power is a developer of battery-grade lithium products designed to supply the electric vehicle (EV) industry and bolster America’s energy leadership by building resilient supply chains. Stardust Power is developing a strategically central lithium refinery in Muskogee, Oklahoma with the anticipated capacity of producing up to 50,000 metric tons per annum of battery-grade lithium. The company is committed to sustainability at each point in the process. Stardust Power trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “SDST.”

For more information, visit www.stardust-power.com