State budget-writers quiz Green, Pemberton

The University of Idaho has closed several offices in order to comply with a DEI ban — but that doesn’t mean it will cut staff.
UI has shifted staffers, and is keeping at least one vacancy open, President C. Scott Green said Monday.
“The need for support services hasn’t changed,” Green told the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee.
On Dec. 18, the State Board of Education ordered colleges and universities to close support centers geared toward specific student groups — as part of a crackdown on campus diversity, equity and inclusion programs. That same day, UI announced its plans to close all offices under its Equity and Diversity Unit, including its women’s center and centers geared toward serving Black students and LGBTQ+ students.
UI is moving staff into centers that are designed to serve all students, as the State Board has requested. And student support positions are evolving as well; one staffer left the LGBTQ center, and UI will “repurpose” that position. “Those job descriptions as they existed are no longer there.”
As he has at previous JFAC hearings, Rep. Josh Tanner clamored for using the DEI crackdown to save tax dollars. “How much can we actually revert back to the general fund?” said Tanner, R-Eagle.
The Legislature has already banned colleges and universities from using tax dollars for DEI programs. That means UI’s $1.2 million comes from student fees and corporate donations.
Green and Lewis-Clark State College President Cynthia Pemberton both addressed JFAC Monday, as budget-writers took their first close look at higher education spending requests. Boise State University President Marlene Tromp and Idaho State University President Robert Wagner presented to JFAC on Wednesday.
In other JFAC news Monday:
Green said UI still hopes to acquire the University of Phoenix, but he said it’s up to the for-profit online giant to make the next move.
“We’re waiting to hear what they would like to do,” Green said.
If the Phoenix purchase moves forward, Green said, the Legislature will have to approve it. The 2024 Legislature blocked the $685 million purchase, throwing the proposal into a holding pattern since summer. The parties have a June 10 deadline to close a deal, and Phoenix has the right to pursue other buyers. But Phoenix has also agreed to pay up to $20 million in “breakup fees” if the U of I bid falls short.
UI has already received $5 million, using it to offset some of its consulting fees and due diligence work on the purchase. A $20 million payout would cover UI’s costs with perhaps $2 million to $3 million left over, Green said. “I think we’re well-protected.”
Staff salaries remain a top priority at LCSC.
If the Legislature funds LCSC’s $288,000 request for discretionary dollars, the money will go into pay raises. But it would take $1.2 million for LCSC to bring its pay to median levels.
LCSC’s faculty pay continues to lag behind local K-12 salaries. “I just want us to catch up a little bit,” Pemberton said.
The four-year schools are seeking a total of $3.4 million in discretionary spending, known as “operational capacity enhancement.” This money would go toward salaries and benefits.
