Agreement Enables Bondor Foods to Launch Production of White Fish Kebab and Salmon Patties Developed Using Steakholder Foods’ Premixes, Marking Transition to Large-Scale Manufacturing

Rehovot, Israel, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steakholder Foods Ltd. (Nasdaq: STKH) (the “Company”), a leading innovator in alternative proteins production and 3D printing production technologies, announced today that it has signed a sales agreement with Bondor Foods Ltd., a renowned frozen foods manufacturer and institutional market distributor, to supply its proprietary plant-based premixes for the production of a line of white fish and salmon patties. This agreement marks the first commercial sale of Steakholder Foods’ premixes, for the purpose of large-scale manufacturing and distribution. This sales agreement follows the successful completion of a product development phase (done with Bondor Foods’ sister company, Premazon), announced earlier this year.

Bondor Foods is set to commence production of the new plant-based products by the end of 2024.. This sales agreement leverages Bondor Foods’ extensive distribution network and market expertise as a leading wholesaler. This agreement combines Steakholder Foods’ advanced food technology with Bondor Foods’ established market presence, positioning both companies to work together to respond to the growing demand for sustainable and innovative food solutions.

Arik Kaufman, CEO of Steakholder Foods, said: “We are glad to announce this commercial sale of our proprietary premixes and to move into large-scale production. This agreement is a testament to the successful collaboration between our companies throughout the development phase to create a truly innovative new product line, and validates the market potential for plant-based seafood alternatives. Bondor Foods’ strong presence in the wholesale market makes them an ideal partner to bring these products to market at scale.”

About Steakholder Foods Steakholder Foods is at the forefront of transforming the alternative protein industries through its advanced technology. Founded in 2019, Steakholder Foods specializes in developing and selling 3D-printing production machines, supported by proprietary premix blends, formulated from the highest-quality raw ingredients. These innovative tools are designed to help manufacturers of all sizes efficiently produce foods that meet and exceed consumer expectations for taste, texture, and appearance and offer a safe and sustainable alternative to industrialized meat and seafood production.

Steakholder Foods’ expertise in creating alternative proteins products that replicate the complex textures of traditional meats such as beef steaks, white fish, shrimp, and eel. The company is also exploring the integration of cultivated cells, preparing for future advancements in food technology.

For more information, please visit: https://steakholderfoods.com

About Bondor Foods

Bondor Foods Ltd. is a producer, marketer and distributor of a wide range of ready-to-eat vegan and vegetarian products to the institutional market, including hotels, restaurants and delicatessens. https://bene.co.il/