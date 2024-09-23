Stellantis Deploys AI-enabled Innovations to Boost Manufacturing Efficiency, Sustainability and Improve Workplace
AMSTERDAM, September 18, 2024 – Stellantis manufacturing leaders embrace the challenge to discover and implement production processes that leverage workers’ talents, ensure product quality, improve efficiencies and produce vehicles and components efficiently with minimal environmental impact.
Now in its ninth year, Stellantis’ annual Factory Booster Day is a key part of driving manufacturing improvements to meet the demands of today’s industry and leverage new technologies for the shop floor. Employing the Open Challenge process where plant leaders solicit suppliers and startup companies for ideas, Factory Booster Day is a global showcase of solutions for the factory floor, pitched by suppliers and startups via physical and virtual demonstrations.
The 2024 Factory Booster Day held September 18 at the Stellantis Mirafiori Complex in Turin, Italy, includes 93 innovations on display. Over the past three years, more than 300 proposals have been considered by the Stellantis manufacturing team.
“We have proof that collaboration with our manufacturing partners works. Implementing innovations and continuous improvement have reduced our transformation costs 11%, energy consumption 23% and quality issues 40% since 2021,” said Arnaud Deboeuf, Stellantis Chief Manufacturing Officer. “Stellantis workers are proud to build vehicles that deliver the emotional and world-class qualities of our iconic brands. Leveraging the latest technologies, especially AI, is a significant lever to achieve the level of excellence we are aiming for.”
Innovations from prior Factory Booster Day events are bringing speed and error-proofing advancements in cloud-based digital twins, artificial intelligence (AI) and 3D vision-enabled solutions to Stellantis manufacturing environments. Some of these innovations include:
Manufacturing innovations that help deliver better products, generate less waste or reduce energy usage are key to helping meet the ambitions of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan:
# # #
About Stellantis
Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world’s leading automakers aiming to provide clean, safe and affordable freedom of mobility to all. It’s best known for its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Stellantis is executing its Dare Forward 2030, a bold strategic plan that paves the way to achieve the ambitious target of becoming a carbon net zero mobility tech company by 2038, with single-digit percentage compensation of the remaining emissions, while creating added value for all stakeholders. For more information, visitwww.stellantis.com
|@Stellantis
|Stellantis
|Stellantis
|Stellantis
|For more information, contact: Fernão SILVEIRA +31 6 43 25 43 41 – fernao.silveira@stellantis.com Nathalie ROUSSEL +33 6 87 77 41 82 – nathalie.roussel@stellantis.com communications@stellantis.com www.stellantis.com
Attachment