Stellantis to Participate in the 2024 Bank of America European Autos and Future Car Virtual Conference

AMSTERDAM, September 19, 2024 – Natalie Knight, Stellantis Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, September 23 at 4 p.m. CEST / 10 a.m. EDT at the 2024 Bank of America European Autos and Future Car Virtual Conference.

To watch the live session, visit the following webcast link: https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/euautos2024/4Z7ac1.cfm

Details for watching the fireside chat are also available under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website. For those unable to attend the live session, a recorded replay will be accessible following the event.

# # #