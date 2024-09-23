LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--
Stevie Wonder announces today that he will be playing select dates in October, at the height of a critical election season and a pivotal juncture in American politics and culture, in a call for “joy over anger, kindness over recrimination, peace over war.” The 25-time GRAMMY winner – whose other accolades include an Academy Award, and a Presidential Medal of Freedom among countless other honors – will do ten performances across the nation this October.
As a special thank you, Stevie Wonder will be offering a designated amount of complimentary tickets to those in our communities who are already working tirelessly to fix our nation’s broken heart.
The performances, titled “Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart,” are produced by Wonder Productions and promoted by AEG Presents in partnership with Free Lunch, begin Tuesday, October 8 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA, with stops in New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Greensboro, Atlanta, Detroit, Milwaukee, and Minneapolis before concluding Wednesday, October 30 at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI.
Listen to Stevie Wonder’s new single “Can We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart” HERE.
“Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart” Dates
Tuesday, October 8
Pittsburgh, PA
PPG Paints Arena
Thursday, October 10
New York, NY
Madison Square Garden
Saturday, October 12
Philadelphia, PA
Wells Fargo Center
Tuesday, October 15
Baltimore, MD
CFG Bank Arena
Thursday, October 17
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro Coliseum
Saturday, October 19
Atlanta, GA
State Farm Arena
Tuesday, October 22
Detroit, MI
Little Caesars Arena
Thursday, October 24
Milwaukee, WI
Fiserv Forum
Sunday, October 27
Minneapolis, MN
Target Center
Wednesday, October 30
Grand Rapids, MI
Van Andel Arena
ABOUT STEVIE WONDER
Stevie Wonder is one of the most celebrated and iconic figures in popular music. At the age of 12, he was the youngest recording artist to achieve a #1 single with “Fingertips, Part 2”, and also the first to simultaneously reach #1 on Billboard's Hot 100, R&B Singles and Album Charts. To date he has amassed 49 Top Forty singles, 32 #1 singles and worldwide sales of over 100 million units. Stevie has won 25 Grammy Awards, the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, a Golden Globe and an Academy Award and Stevie’s iconic album, Songs In The Key of Life, is archived in the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress, for its cultural, historic and aesthetic significance.
Equally laudable are his humanitarian efforts, philanthropic leadership, and generosity of spirit. In 1983, Stevie spearheaded the realization of “Martin Luther King Day” as a national holiday and his song “Happy Birthday,” became the rallying song for the movement. His participation in the 1985 “We Are The World” fundraiser for hunger in Africa is a music industry milestone while his involvement to put an end to apartheid in South Africa is legendary. He is the youngest recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors, is a Commander of France's National Order of Arts and Letters and has been inducted into, among others, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the NAACP Hall of Fame. Stevie is the recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and is a designated U.N. Messenger of Peace with special focus on persons with disabilities.
Stevie Wonder continues to be a pivotal influence in U.S. and world events, demonstrating the activism that has made him such a vital voice for social progress and world harmony.
ABOUT AEG PRESENTS
Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across five continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, Rock En Seine and All Points East — continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as Justin Bieber, Zach Bryan, Sabrina Carpenter, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Celine Dion, Elton John, Carin León, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and Tyler, The Creator, in addition to — through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as The Bowery Presents, Cárdenas Marketing Network, Concerts West, Frontier Touring, Goldenvoice, Marshall Arts, Messina Touring Group, PromoWest Productions, and Zero Mile Presents — creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com.
ABOUT FREE LUNCH
Free Lunch is a multifaceted creative shop founded by Timothy Hinshaw, focused on authentically bridging the gap between culture and corporate America. Prior to launching Free Lunch, Tim spent 5 years at Amazon as the head of Hip-Hop and R&B where he led the streaming service’s industry strategy and partnerships across the genres, inclusive of the global flagship brand, Rotation. At Amazon, Tim brokered exclusive livestream deals for Amazon Music and Prime Video with Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, The Creator, Drake and many more. Before his time at Amazon Music, Hinshaw created the Urban Music division at Fender Guitars and worked in music marketing for Vans. Hinshaw started his career in music co-managing his brother, superstar songwriter Charles ‘Prince Charlez’ Hinshaw, which led to a joint venture label deal with Island Def Jam and global Copublishing deal with Rondor/Universal Music. Free Lunch is a safe haven for artists of all facets. We always leave the door cracked a little to let GOD in.
