Local News & NorthwestSeptember 24, 2024

Stokes by Ty Chapman and John Coy and Illustrated by Lonnie Ollivierre Squares Up to the Story ...

Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There’s nothing but net in

Lerner Publishing Group, Associated Press

Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There’s nothing but net in Stokes: The Brief Career of the NBA's First Black Superstar, a new picture book biography from Millbrook Press™, an imprint of Lerner Publishing Group ™. Written by Ty Chapman and John Coy and illustrated by Lonnie Ollivierre, Stokes tells the story of the NBA’s first Black superstar, Maurice Stokes, who broke the mold for NBA players in the 1950s.

Maurice Stokes didn’t just play a supporting role in the NBA, he dominated on both offense and defense. No one had ever seen a player his size (6'7") handle the ball so deftly. In a 1958 game against the Minneapolis Lakers, Stokes went down hard and hit his head. At the time there was no concussion protocol and he continued to play. A few days later he went into a coma, waking up without the use of his body from the neck down. His teammates, particularly Jack Twyman, stepped up to support him with a benefit game that became an annual tradition.

Coauthors and basketball enthusiasts John Coy and Ty Chapman highlight what a standout Stokes was on and off the court, and sensitively handle his disability after the injury. Lonnie Ollivierre's dynamic illustrations detail the action-packed games and the rapport Stokes had with his teammates with a warm color palette.

Stokes provides a fascinating look at basketball history and uplifts the story of a basketball superstar who deserves to be much more widely known. Sports lovers will return to the pages again and again to witness a legend and the camaraderie of his team.

Meet authors Ty Chapman and John Coy at Upcoming Stokes Book Launch Events: Tuesday, October 1 at 6:00 PM at the Red Balloon Bookshop in St. Paul, MN

Saturday, October 5 at 3:00 PM with Amazeworks at Sojourner Truth Academy in Minneapolis, MN

Saturday, October 19 at the Twin Cities Book Festival at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds

Sunday, October 20 at 1:00 PM at Moon Palace Books in Minneapolis, MN

Praise for Stokes: "Telling a moving story, Chapman and Coy introduce Stokes' unusual combination of size, skills, quickness, and understanding of the game and then explain how differently Black players were treated on NBA teams in the 1950s. From action scenes to quiet moments, Ollivierre's art illustrates the narrative with empathy and style."— Booklist

"A poignant might have been, worth remembering and still as cogent as ever."— Kirkus Reviews

"Vivid writing pairs with vibrant illustrations to depict a tragic but fascinating look at an engaging and exciting player whose misfortune, sadly, changed the way that basketball is played forever."—School Library Journal

About the Authors and Illustrator Ty Chapman is the author of the picture books  Sarah Rising, Looking for Happy,  a Minnesota Book Award finalist,  James Finds the Beat,  and the adult poetry collection  Tartarus. He is based in Minnesota and holds an MFA in writing for children and young adults from the Vermont College of Fine Arts. Additionally, he was a 2024 Cave Canem fellow. To learn more about Ty, visit tychapman.com.

John Coy is the author of young adult novels, the 4 for 4 middle-grade series, and nonfiction and fiction picture books including Hoop Genius, Game Changer, Their Great Gift, Dads, If We Were Gone, and Where We Come From. He has received numerous awards for his work. He plays basketball around the world, but his home court is in Minneapolis. Visit him online at johncoy.com.

Lonnie Ollivierre was born in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, grew up in Brooklyn New York, and now lives in Georgia. He taught himself to paint with oil and acrylic, seeking to inspire and uplift others in his art. His picture books include  A-Train AllenA Door Made for Me, and  More Than Just a Game.

About the Publisher Millbrook Press™, an imprint of Lerner Publishing Group ™, publishes informational picture books and photo-driven titles for grades K–5. Our authors and illustrators approach curricular topics with fresh perspectives, unusual points of view, and a good dose of humor. Our fact-filled books draw readers in with engaging writing, high-quality photographs, and a wide variety of illustration styles. We believe nonfiction should be distinctive and memorable, both inside and out.

Find us on all social media platforms at @LernerBooks and look inside at lernerbooks.com.

Stokes: The Brief Career of the NBA's First Black Superstar

$19.99 Hardcover eBook Also Available Ages 7-11 HC: 978-1-7284-9249-0 32 Pages ● 9 ¼ x 11

Lindsay Matvick Lerner Publishing Group 800-328-4929 lmatvick@lernerbooks.com

