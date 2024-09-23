QUINCY, Mass., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop is introducing a brand-new collection of premium Taste of Inspirations® private label coffee, launching just in time for National Coffee Day. The new collection of coffee is crafted with 100% premium Arabica beans, offering coffee lovers an elevated coffee experience at a great value.

With seven distinct blends, each crafted to deliver a one-of-a-kind flavor, coffee drinkers can explore an array of premium choices that are exclusive to Taste of Inspirations. Whether you prefer ground coffee or the convenience of single-serve K-Cup® pods, Stop & Shop’s new coffee line brings an exceptional coffee experience right to your kitchen.

Each blend within the new collection brings its own unique flavor profile, meticulously crafted with precision and care:

Bold Barista: An earthy, full-bodied blend tailored for those who seek intense and bold flavors. Perfect for coffee lovers who crave a complex, robust experience.

Cozy Cabin: A mountainside retreat in a cup and all things cozy, this nutty, creamy blend features notes of sweet caramel, hazelnut, and berries.

Dawns Dance: Perfect for dreamers and coffee lovers alike, this medium bodied coffee strikes a balanced medley of dark chocolate, citrus, and cherry.

Smoky Symphony: A melody of boldness and artisan craftsmanship in each sip. Bold cacao flavors harmonize for a smoky, full-bodied finish.

Sunrise Solace: Wake up with this invigorating blend, designed to refresh your mind and kick-start the day with a light, smooth body with floral and citrus notes.

Tropical Twist: Escape to a sun-drenched destination with vacation in every sip. Brightness abounds with a blend of citrus, chocolate, and berries in a smooth, medium style. This blend is also available in whole bean.

Mellow Moonlight (Decaf): Enjoy tranquil moments with this decaf blend, perfect for winding down. Ease into a creamy body with subtle suggestions of toasted graham cracker.

“Our mission with Taste of Inspirations is to deliver premium products at an unbeatable value for our shoppers,” said Vice President of Category Management at Stop & Shop, Natalia Torres-Furtado. “The new coffee collection shows our commitment to quality and flavor, delivering a line up that competes with well-loved brands, at a fraction of the price.”

The new Taste of Inspirations coffee collection was brought to life in collaboration with coffee specialist, Andrew Hetzel. With over twenty years of experience as a coffee consultant, Andrew Hetzel has worked in every part of the industry all over the world, from helping small businesses and global brands to improving government policies for coffee farmers in developing countries. “Taste of Inspirations brought me a new challenge: creating a premium coffee line that could compete with bigger brands at a better price point and still be exceptional on their own,” said Andrew. “After many months and hundreds of tastings later, we’ve landed on a collection that is distinguished and delicious.”