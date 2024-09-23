SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Strapi, the company behind the world’s leading open-source "headless" content management system (CMS), is excited to announce the general availability of Strapi 5. This new version introduces major improvements including new content management features and a significant architecture refactoring to boost performance, scalability, and developer experience.

With over 62,000 stars on GitHub, more than 20 million downloads, and thousands of customers from innovative startups (PostHog, Yuka, and Plenti) to large enterprises (Cisco, JPMorganChase, Tesco, Airbus) Strapi continues to lead the open-source headless CMS market. The release of Strapi 5 is a testament to the platform's commitment to innovation and its dedication to providing a modern codebase and new features for both developers and content teams.

“Strapi 5 marks a big step forward in our mission to make website development and content management more intuitive and efficient,” said Pierre Burgy, co-founder and CEO of Strapi. “This new version provides the broader developer community with an open and customizable platform for creating bespoke digital experiences.”

Key highlights of Strapi 5:

Intuitive Content Editing : Teams can now collaborate more easily with a better draft and publish workflow and content history tracking, making it simple to manage content iterations and revisions.

Streamlined Developer Experience : A refined API response system and a new entity service simplify data handling, while the updated Plugin CLI and design system speed up development and ensure consistent user interfaces.

Faster Performance : With a TypeScript codebase rewrite and the switch from Webpack to Vite, Strapi 5 offers faster build times, increased efficiency, and a more reliable development process.

Strapi 5 also comes with extensive documentation and automated tooling to streamline the upgrade process from previous versions, ensuring a quick and effortless transition for developers.

In support of Strapi 5, several technology partners, including Mux, Imgix, CKEditor, and Solution Partners such as VirtusLab, Notum have already updated their plugins to ensure full compatibility with the latest version, enabling users to seamlessly integrate advanced features into new Strapi 5 projects.

For more details about Strapi 5 and the latest Strapi Cloud feature announced as part of the company’s launch week, visit the Strapi website.

About Strapi

Strapi is the leading open-source headless CMS: 100% JavaScript / TypeScript, extensible, and fully customizable. Strapi enables developers to build modern websites and applications by providing a customizable API out of the box and giving them the freedom to use their favorite tools. Content teams use Strapi to autonomously manage all types of content and distribute it from one CMS to any channel including websites, mobile apps, or connected devices. To learn more, visit strapi.io.