Local News & NorthwestSeptember 18, 2024

Streetleaf Illuminates in California, Bringing Solar-Powered Streetlights to Moreno Valley

Tampa, Florida, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Streetleaf, Associated Press

Tampa, Florida, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streetleaf, the leading provider of solar-powered streetlight services in the United States, today announced that the company now has a footprint in California. The company is illuminating streets in Moreno Valley, California, through the recently announced collaboration with D.R. Horton, the largest homebuilder in the U.S.

Fifty Streetleaf systems have already been installed at Bella Sera, a new residential development by D.R. Horton, and more lights will be added in the coming months. This project marks a significant milestone as Streetleaf makes its initial footprint in California. This innovative approach to urban infrastructure is designed to enhance community resiliency and provide a sustainable alternative to traditional on-grid services setting the stage for a broader rollout across the state.

Just weeks ago,  D.R. Horton and Streetleaf announced  that Streetleaf is the national vendor of solar-powered streetlights for the homebuilding company. Through this agreement, Streetleaf will provide solar and battery powered streetlights to numerous D.R. Horton communities across the country.

“We are thrilled to bring our cutting-edge streetlight systems to California, extending our commitment to sustainability from coast to coast,” said Liam Ryan, CEO of Streetleaf. “This expansion reflects the growing demand for resilient, off-grid solutions that not only light up communities but also contribute to a more sustainable future. We're proud to partner with homebuilders across the nation to pioneer this shift in infrastructure, ensuring that our streetlights are setting new standards for environmental responsibility and reliability.”

To date, more than 7,500 Streetleaf streetlights have already been installed in more than 100 projects across the U.S. This has led to more than 2.7 million pounds of CO2 savings compared to traditional streetlights. Streetleaf lights deliver utility-grade performance and are designed and managed to stay on 365 days a year, even when the power goes out. Streetleaf provides 24/7 monitoring and maintenance for each installation. The streetlights are DarkSky approved and provide dimming options combined with a motion sensor for reducing light pollution without reducing safety. 

For more information visit  www.streetleaf.com.

ABOUT STREETLEAF

Streetleaf, the largest provider of solar-powered street lighting solutions in the U.S., committed to delivering high-quality, reliable, and eco-friendly products. Our mission is to illuminate communities while reducing environmental impact, making the world a brighter, greener place. For more information visit  www.streetleaf.com

Carson Quinn ZMPR for Streetleaf 312.339.9779 carson@zindsey.com

