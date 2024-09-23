Munich, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The solar technology company Sono Group N.V. ( OTCQB: SEVCF ) (hereafter referred to as “Sono” or the “Company”, parent company to Sono Motors GmbH or “Sono Motors”) announced today the successful exhibition and launch of its new solar kits for trucks and vans, as well as its high-voltage solar products for semi-truck trailers, at IAA Transportation 2024 in Hannover. The latest product innovations from Sono Motors attracted the attention of fleet operators, manufacturers of trucks, buses, trailers and truck bodies, suppliers of transport refrigeration units and industry professionals alike.

The exhibition provided attendees the opportunity to experience these innovations firsthand and engage directly with the Sono Motors team. The team from Sono Motors found the feedback to be resoundingly positive, especially with respect to the practical benefits of Sono Motors’ products in reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions for commercial fleets.

“We were thrilled by the reception of our new solar products at IAA, and believe the interest from fleet operators and transportation professionals reaffirmed the market demand for efficient and sustainable solutions in the commercial vehicle sector” said Jan Schiermeister, Managing Director of Sono Motors.

The new solar kits and high-voltage products are available immediately to customers, reflecting Sono Motors’ commitments to providing practical solutions for businesses looking to reduce total cost of ownership and achieve their sustainability goals and to advancing solar mobility by pushing the boundaries of innovation in the transportation industry. The company is already planning for future collaborations and partnerships following its successful showing at IAA 2024.

Sono Motors is also excited to announce its participation in InnoTrans 2024, taking place in Berlin from September 24-27, 2024. This global transportation trade fair will provide another opportunity for Sono Motors to showcase its innovative solar products and engage with industry leaders in the transportation and mobility sectors.

For more information about Sono Group N.V., Sono Motors, and their solar solutions, visit sonogroupnv.com and sonomotors.com.

