Suffolk, one of the largest and most innovative real estate and construction enterprises in the country, today announced Stephen Pettis as Senior Vice President of Operations for its Mission Critical Center of Excellence (COE). This rapidly expanding sector of Suffolk constructs data centers to meet the growing demands of today’s data-driven society. Mr. Pettis brings decades of experience in complex construction, innovative technology and data solutions to support this team’s capabilities and efficiency.

Mr. Pettis’ construction career spans nearly 30 years, including several years at AECOM and Microsoft. He has managed multi-billion-dollar Mission Critical projects throughout North and South America. His resume includes prominent positions at premier design, engineering and construction firms, which has given him the leadership and project management skills needed to oversee the complex construction of data center campuses in any location. Mr. Pettis will report to Charles McCarthy, National Chief Operating Officer of Mission Critical at Suffolk.

“Suffolk has cultivated a vast data lake from years of successful project delivery. We are leveraging decades of experience to deliver a seamless, efficient product for clients to meet their unique needs.” said Mr. McCarthy. “Stephen is an accomplished professional with a deep portfolio of impressive projects. His innovative thinking, combined with Suffolk’s toolbox of cutting-edge technology, will directly benefit all projects in our growing portfolio.”

The advent of artificial intelligence has spurred data center construction throughout the country. Suffolk’s Mission Critical COE team has collectively delivered more than 50 data center campuses totaling over three gigawatts in 30 states, and recently opened an office in Northern Virginia to support clients in an area that has become a hub for data center construction.

Mr. Pettis is joining Mr. McCarthy and other Suffolk leaders at the Data Center Anti Conference this week in Austin, where they will share their technological innovation expertise.

Suffolk is an innovative industry disruptor well established in construction management, and has defined other vertical service lines such as real estate development funding, self-perform, technology R&D and investment, and design-assist services. The national company is ranked #8 on Engineering News-Record ’s list of “Top CM-at-Risk Contractors” and #9 on the publication’s list of “Top Green Contractors.”

