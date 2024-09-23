BOSTON, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Sun Communities, Inc. investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://blockleviton.com/cases/sui.

What is this all about?

Shares of Sun Communities are down following the release of a Blue Orca Capital report on September 25, 2024. The report alleges that Sun Communities, Inc.'s CEO had an "undisclosed $4 million loan from the family of a purported independent Director who has sat on the Audit Committee and chaired the Compensation Committee for over a decade," and "this is not the only undisclosed personal loan we [Blue Orca] uncovered from a SUI Board member to the CEO." We are investigating the company.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Sun Communities, Inc. common stock and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?