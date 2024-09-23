Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 25, 2024

Sun Communities, Inc. ALERT: Securities Fraud Investigation by Block & Leviton Could Allow ...

BOSTON, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Sun Communities, Inc. investment should 

Block & Leviton LLP, Associated Press

BOSTON, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Sun Communities, Inc. investment should  contact the firm  to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://blockleviton.com/cases/sui.

What is this all about?

Shares of Sun Communities are down following the release of a Blue Orca Capital report on September 25, 2024. The report alleges that Sun Communities, Inc.'s CEO had an "undisclosed $4 million loan from the family of a purported independent Director who has sat on the Audit Committee and chaired the Compensation Committee for over a decade," and "this is not the only undisclosed personal loan we [Blue Orca] uncovered from a SUI Board member to the CEO." We are investigating the company.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Sun Communities, Inc. common stock and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should  contact Block & Leviton  to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our  case website, by email at  shareholders@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Whistleblower?

If you have non-public information about Sun Communities, Inc., you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at  shareholders@blockleviton.com  or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. Our attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of our clients through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website  www.blockleviton.com, call (888) 256-2510 or email  shareholders@blockleviton.com  with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT: BLOCK & LEVITON LLP 260 Franklin St., Suite 1860 Boston, MA 02110 Phone: (888) 256-2510 Email: shareholders@blockleviton.com

