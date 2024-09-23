CORALVILLE, IA, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCQB: HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, today announced that it has joined the Texas Hydrogen Alliance, a coalition of industry leaders dedicated to advancing the hydrogen economy in Texas.

Founded in 2021, the Texas Hydrogen Alliance is a 501(c)(6) non-profit trade organization that brings together policymakers, regulators, industry leaders and innovators to advocate for policies that expedite hydrogen adoption, promote low-carbon hydrogen production, and develop robust infrastructure for storage and distribution. The Alliance seeks not only to strengthen Texas' position as the energy capital of the world, but also to create new opportunities for economic growth and innovation in the hydrogen sector.

“We believe our business plan is very well-aligned with current plans to expand the hydrogen economy in Texas, including the creation of a hydrogen trucking corridor throughout the state,” said SunHydrogen’s CEO Tim Young.

The innovative solar hydrogen panels SunHydrogen is developing use abundant and low-cost materials, require no external power other than sunlight, and are designed with scalability in mind. The Company intends to install its green hydrogen panel arrays at and near roadside refueling sites along major trucking routes with abundant land and sun, lowering the high costs and hydrogen losses associated with typical long-distance transport.

In January 2024, Texas received a $70 million grant from the Federal Highway Administration supporting the creation of a hydrogen trucking corridor for medium and heavy-duty trucks. The funding will go toward the construction of up to five stations across Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin and San Antonio, with the eventual goal of building a corridor between Texas and Southern California.