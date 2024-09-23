SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.

1st Class Period: Aug. 10, 2021 – Aug. 26, 2024 2nd Class Period: Aug. 31, 2023 – Aug. 28, 2024 3rd Class Period: Feb. 2, 2021 – Aug. 26, 2024 Lead Plaintiff Deadline for All Class Actions: Oct. 29, 2024 Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/smci Contact the Firm Now: SMCI@hbsslaw.com 844-916-0895

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) Securities Class Actions:

Shares of Super Micro took a significant hit on September 4, 2024, following a downgrade from Barclays and renewed concerns about the company’s internal controls and corporate governance. Barclays expressed concerns about “room for improvement” in these areas, contributing to a 36% drop in the firm’s price target for SMCI.

Just days earlier, Forbes reported that AI had flagged financial reporting risks at Super Micro in 2022, which were allegedly allowed to go unaddressed. Hudson Labs, a firm specializing in financial disclosure analysis, identified “related party risk” as a significant red flag, suggesting the potential for round-tripping—a technique used to artificially inflate sales.

These revelations have reignited investor concerns about Super Micro, which is already facing three separate class action lawsuits alleging false and misleading statements. The lawsuits, which echo claims made by activist short seller Hindenburg raised in an August 27 report, allege that the company overstated sales, understated expenses, rehired executives involved in previous accounting scandals, had undisclosed ties to related parties, and continued to export products to restricted regions.

Following the release of Hindenburg Research’s damning report on August 27th, Super Micro announced a delay in its Form 10-K filing, citing the need for additional time to assess its internal controls.

Super Micro shares are currently trading down 30% since Hindenburg accused the company of “accounting manipulation.”