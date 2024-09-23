SurGenTec Wins Two Spine Technology Awards for 2024

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

SurGenTec LLC, a privately held medical device company, was awarded two 2024 Spine Technology Awards, hosted by Orthopedics This Week. These prestigious awards recognize the company’s standout innovations in a highly competitive field of submissions. The company's TiLink-P Posterior Sacroiliac (SI) Joint Fusion System received the Gold Award, while the OsteoFlo HydroFiber took home the Bronze Award. These honors will be formally presented at the North American Spine Society (NASS) meeting, set to take place next week in Chicago.

The Spine Technology Awards are given annually to honor the latest innovations in spine surgery, recognizing technologies that are changing and shaping patient care. The award winners are selected by a distinguished panel of practicing orthopedic spine surgeons and neurosurgeons from both academic institutions and private practice.

SurGenTec’s TiLink-P Posterior Sacroiliac Joint Fusion System, which earned the Gold Award, is a novel implant designed to treat chronic sacroiliac joint pain. It offers a significant improvement over traditional approaches, which typically involve the use of multiple large metallic implants to stabilize the joint. TiLink-P utilizes a single, small implant that transfixes and compresses the SI joint from a muscle-sparing posterior approach. The implant’s unique anchor system provides tensile compression and immediate stabilization, and bone graft can be packed within and around the implant to aid in fusion. Manufactured using 3D-printed titanium, TiLink-P features pores and trellises for bone integration, making it an option for patients who have experienced failed SI joint fusion surgeries. The small implant can be positioned around existing hardware to stabilize the joint without removing previous implants.

OsteoFlo HydroFiber, which earned the Bronze Award, is a fully synthetic bone graft that uses a hydrophilic, fiber-based technology. The product is moldable, flowable and resists migration under irrigation. This advanced combination of biomaterials and fiber composition is engineered to achieve results comparable to autografts, the surgical gold standard, but without the associated risks and complications. Having undergone years of pre-clinical testing, OsteoFlo HydroFiber is not yet FDA cleared, but SurGenTec is working diligently to bring the product to market in the near future.

Travis Greenhalgh, CEO of SurGenTec, expressed the company’s pride and gratitude following its recent recognition. “We are truly honored to receive these prestigious awards for our innovative spine surgery products,” said Greenhalgh. “The Spine Technology Awards are highly competitive, and securing two in a single year is a remarkable achievement. At SurGenTec, our mission is to pioneer cutting-edge technologies that enable physicians to deliver exceptional patient care. These accolades reflect our team's unwavering commitment to advancing the field of spine surgery and pushing the boundaries of what's possible.”

SurGenTec LLC is a privately held medical device company based in Boca Raton, Florida, specializing in innovative technologies for orthopedic and spine treatments. With a focus on next-generation solutions, SurGenTec is dedicated to advancing patient care worldwide.