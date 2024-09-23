Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 19, 2024

Susan Roddy Joins Perella Weinberg as Partner

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perella Weinberg Partners (Nasdaq: PWP), a leading global independent advisory firm, announced today that Susan Roddy has joined the Firm as a Partner in the Advisory Business.

Perella Weinberg Partners Group LP, Associated Press

Based in New York, Ms. Roddy will serve as Co-Head of the Firm’s Consumer & Retail practice, providing strategic advice to clients globally in the consumer health, wellness, beauty, and personal care sectors.

Ms. Roddy joins Perella Weinberg after over a decade at Houlihan Lokey, where she served as a Managing Director and led the Consumer Health and Personal Care practice. Prior to joining Houlihan Lokey, she worked in Corporate Strategy and Development at PepsiCo, where she supported the Company’s M&A and strategic initiatives in Europe.

“We are thrilled to welcome Susan to our Firm. She is a proven leader with over two decades of experience in strategic advisory and deep expertise in the consumer space,” said Andrew Bednar, Chief Executive Officer of Perella Weinberg. “Her strong track record of advising and delivering superior results for high-growth consumer brands will expand our client coverage across this active sector.”

Ms. Roddy holds an MBA from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business and a B.S. in Accounting from Bucknell University.

About Perella Weinberg

Perella Weinberg is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base, including corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and the financial sponsor community. The Firm offers a wide range of advisory services to clients in the most active industry sectors and global markets. With more than 650 employees, Perella Weinberg currently maintains offices in New York, London, Houston, San Francisco, Paris, Los Angeles, Chicago, Calgary, Denver, and Munich.

Contacts

For Perella Weinberg Investor Relations: investors@pwpartners.com For Perella Weinberg Media: media@pwpartners.com

