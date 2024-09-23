SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and OpenAI have forged a groundbreaking multi-year agreement that will revolutionize the customer experience and reset customer success benchmarks for companies around the world. Combining T-Mobile’s deep expertise in cultivating customer relationships with OpenAI’s cutting-edge AI technology knowledge and world-class research and development experts, the two companies are custom-building the first intent-driven AI-decisioning platform of its kind, called IntentCX. With secure access to T-Mobile data and its ability to comprehend customer intent and sentiment in real time, IntentCX will have the ability to apply meaningful understanding and knowledge of the customer to every interaction, offer solutions to resolve issues and even take proactive actions on their behalf. The initial goal is to apply the most advanced technology and business processes, to maximize the success of every customer’s journey with T-Mobile, and in the process, create a blueprint applicable across industries.

Set to launch in 2025, IntentCX is a meaningful leap ahead of the limited capabilities of today’s customer experience GenAI and NBA or ‘next best action’ solutions. Because those solutions are rules-based and work from a finite set of data, and a fixed library of customer treatment options, they can only offer an educated guess at the solution for a customer, and then have limited ability to actually take action. IntentCX will be trained in T-Mobile’s award-winning approach to Customer Care by its best-in-class Team of Experts (TEX) business process and have access to billions of data points from actual customer interactions, including their real-time experience within the network and on services like T-Life. And because it will be integrated into T-Mobile’s operations and transaction systems, it can proactively take next steps for customers. IntentCX will deliver:

Personalized service: Using knowledge from real customer data and the TEX’s team’s award-winning service approach to respond to and solve customer pain points. IntentCX will deliver AI-driven, individualized solutions for T-Mobile’s award-winning customer service representatives to support customers, and in certain cases augment their work with automated customer interactions, to maximize the success of every customer journey.

Real engagement: Comprehending conversations, navigating complex, multi-threaded conversations, and even keeping previous context in mind - in multiple languages. So, every customer feels heard and understood.

Proactive Action: IntentCX will connect directly to T-Mobile’s transaction and care systems, to preemptively identify and address customer needs and, where needed, execute tasks autonomously with customer permission. Not just AI-summarized information, but actual solutions.

Real-time decisioning: If a customer contacts T-Mobile about an issue with T-Mobile’s network or service, IntentCX will analyze T-Mobile’s network and service data in real-time and provide a solution that’s appropriate to the moment. This is an unprecedented approach to customer journey management.

Faster responses: Scalability to manage thousands of conversations and hundreds of actions simultaneously, delivering customer faster, more efficient service.

Security: Implementing the highest level of privacy and security measures across every transaction.

Each one of T-Mobile’s millions of customers experiences the mobile service and network differently, and their needs and problems are unique. Maximizing the success of every customer journey requires deeply understanding the data footprint that each customer’s interactions with the company leave behind. IntentCX is about making each customer’s individual experience of T-Mobile’s services and network better, by tailoring problem-prevention and solutions, and relationship-deepening solutions to each customer. And in addition, IntentCX will transform T-Mobile’s operations and enable it to create the massive business value that an intent-driven AI solution like this can deliver, as it becomes more cost effective to attract, serve, and retain the industry’s most satisfied customers.

IntentCX’s potential will continue to grow as T-Mobile is able to tap into OpenAI’s newest models. Eventually, this technology could also offer other customer-obsessed companies worldwide the same opportunity to transform their approach to customer engagement, as the technology and business processes being created by this partnership have broad applications across customer-serving industries.

“OpenAI’s technology knowhow and T-Mobile’s customer savvy are coming together in this unique collaboration, using the potential of intent-driven AI to unlock a world of possibilities that will completely revolutionize how customer love is delivered across our industry – and beyond,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “IntentCX is much more than chatbots. Our customers leave millions of clues about how they want to be treated through their real experiences and interactions, and now we’ll use that deep data to supercharge our Care team as they work to perfect customer journeys.”

“T-Mobile deeply understands how to delight customers, and is driven to deliver better, more personalized solutions,” said OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. “We’re thrilled to partner with them to build faster, more intuitive, and accessible experiences for millions of people.”

T-Mobile is actively testing use of IntentCX to incorporate it into its business operations and plans to begin implementing it in 2025. In addition, T-Mobile and OpenAI will collaborate on developing additional AI-enabled services and tools into the future as part of their multi-year agreement. It will also have access to OpenAI’s leading research and development team who will work side-by-side with T-Mobile’s AI team providing custom support to optimize the models and help evolve T-Mobile's platform to better serve customers across all touch points. This is all about improving the customer journey for every customer, informed by a deep understanding of data across multiple data domains.

