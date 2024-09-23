BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Apollo Intelligence (Apollo), a leading global provider of high-quality, real-time insights to the life sciences and healthcare industries, announces the appointment of Tal Rosenberg as Chief Executive Officer.

Rosenberg is a technology executive with an exceptional track record of using data and technology to transform Life Sciences businesses for both Fortune 100 and PE-backed companies. Known for inspiring teams to drive digitally-forward, customer-centric innovations, he will focus on advancing growth by expanding the capabilities and offerings of the Apollo technology platform.

Powered by artificial intelligence, Apollo directly connects clients to a highly engaged, global panel of healthcare professionals who respond to research at industry-leading rates.

“Apollo delivers on a critical need to accelerate drug development and launch effectiveness through its real-time primary market insights, and we are well-positioned to broaden our insight offerings through new data ingestion and analytics,” said Tal Rosenberg. “I am thrilled to join the team as we transform the market, bringing greater value to clients and partners.”

In his prior role as President and GM of the Life Sciences, Ecosystem and Public Sector business unit at Datavant, Rosenberg led the development of the world’s largest Real World Data (RWD) ecosystem, including a patient privacy record linkage platform. Before that, he led IQVIA Technologies, launching SaaS applications and services from molecule to market.

Rosenberg succeeds Dan Fitzgerald, Apollo’s founder and previous CEO. "Over the last five years, Apollo’s talented team has doubled revenue by delivering highly differentiated product innovation and superior client satisfaction. Tal’s leadership and deep expertise in life sciences, technology, and building transformational industry partnerships, will help drive our next phase of growth. I am thrilled that Apollo’s more than 300 clients, employees, and our future vision and success will be in such capable hands," said Fitzgerald. Dan will serve as a Board Advisor going forward to ensure a seamless transition.

To address accelerated drug launch timelines and the need for dynamic market learning, Apollo has modernized how life sciences leaders stay ahead of changing market dynamics through its mobile connected audiences and real-time insights platform.

Christina Reszka, investment partner at Frazier Healthcare Partners and board member of Apollo, shared, “The Apollo team is well-positioned to change the way the healthcare industry sources and applies primary market insights and data. We are incredibly thankful for Dan Fitzgerald's leadership, which has been a critical factor in building Apollo’s strong foundation and industry leading brand. I look forward to supporting Tal’s strategic vision for the future.”

About Apollo Intelligence

Apollo Intelligence is a leading insights platform purpose-built to drive greater impact for Life Sciences. Our panel of highly engaged, global healthcare professionals gives partners 24/7 access to some of medicine’s most relevant minds, while our mobile-first quantitative and qualitative research capabilities ensure more responsive and high-quality engagement. We combine human expertise, modern methodologies, and innovative digital tools to better connect the dots across all sources of market intelligence and give our healthcare partners the fast and focused understanding necessary to outpace change. Apollo’s family of brands include InCrowd, Survey Healthcare Global, and GlocalMind.

