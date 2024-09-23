SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--
Talkdesk®, Inc., a global provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer experience (CX) technology that serves enterprises of all sizes, today announced the launch of the Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud for Payers, the company’s latest industry-specific contact center offering built entirely around the CX needs of healthcare insurance organizations.
According to recent Talkdesk-commissioned research, 91% of Americans consider customer service when deciding whether to stay with their current plan or switch insurance providers. Speed of response (41%), demonstrations of empathy (22%), and personalized communications (15%) are the top factors contributing to a positive experience.
The Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud for Payers solution combines contact center technology with healthcare payer-specific AI capabilities and dedicated agent views and tools. Integrations with critical systems of record, such as claims, customer relationship management (CRM), and electronic health record (EHR) software, enable greater personalization and accuracy of interactions while out-of-the-box workflows aid the fast resolution of common member, caregiver, and provider network issues.
Through the company’s focus on healthcare as a strategic industry, Talkdesk has worked with leading and innovative payers for years and understands their unique priorities, challenges, and needs. This newest purpose-built platform delivers unique value by helping healthcare insurance providers achieve:
With its ease of implementation, the platform can be deployed seamlessly and configured out of the box to support existing teams, processes, and systems to deliver business value rapidly. Additionally, peace of mind comes from security and privacy tools that enable compliance and member data protection, along with responsibly trained AI to ensure AI orchestrates better conversations without the risk of inaccuracies or biases.
The introduction of Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud for Payers is the latest industry-specific innovation from Talkdesk. In June 2021, Talkdesk launched its first Industry Experience Clouds— Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud™ for Providers, Talkdesk Retail Experience Cloud ™, and Talkdesk Financial Services Experience Cloud™ for Banking. In April 2022, building on the success of its industry motion, the company introduced Talkdesk Financial Services Experience Cloud for Insurance.
Founded in 2011, Talkdesk has an impressive history of introducing new technology innovation each year to its cloud contact center platform, with applications for customer self-service, omnichannel engagement, routing and orchestration, workforce engagement, employee collaboration, and customer experience analytics. Over the past year, new generative AI (GenAI)-powered applications have been added to support industry-specific customer self-service ( Talkdesk Autopilot ™ solutions for banking, retail, and healthcare), seamless voice and digital routing ( Talkdesk Navigator ™), and the surfacing of customer insights within contact center data ( Talkdesk Interaction Analytics ™ and Talkdesk mood insights ).
Supporting Quotes
Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer and founder of Talkdesk, said: “This strengthens our leadership in the healthcare market by expanding the capabilities of Healthcare Experience Cloud. In addition to supporting healthcare providers like hospitals and clinics, the platform now offers pre-trained AI and workflows designed specifically for payers, delivering tailored CX solutions for both sides of the healthcare ecosystem. Payers have always had unique member engagement needs different from those of the rest of healthcare, and now they finally have purpose-built technology to help them transform how they proactively, empathetically, and intelligently deliver support throughout the member journey."
About Talkdesk
Talkdesk® is on a mission to rid the world of bad customer experience. With our cloud-native, generative AI-powered CX platform, purpose-built industry solutions, and extensible AI offerings, we empower enterprises in the cloud and on-premises to deliver exceptional customer experiences that make them more competitive, grow revenue, reduce costs, and provide operational efficiencies. With specialized workflows and integrations delivered out of the box for our Industry Experience Clouds, Talkdesk accelerates value for our customers faster and more simply than legacy or one-size-fits-all solutions.
Partnering with enterprises globally, we deliver continuous innovation and breakthrough results. Our commitment to reliability and security, paired with our track record of delivering on promises, sets us apart in the industry. Elevate customer experiences, streamline operations, and increase revenue with Talkdesk. Companies that love their customers use Talkdesk.
Talkdesk is a registered trademark of Talkdesk, Inc. All product and company names are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.
