Talkdesk®, Inc., a global provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer experience (CX) technology that serves enterprises of all sizes, today announced the launch of the Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud for Payers, the company’s latest industry-specific contact center offering built entirely around the CX needs of healthcare insurance organizations.

According to recent Talkdesk-commissioned research, 91% of Americans consider customer service when deciding whether to stay with their current plan or switch insurance providers. Speed of response (41%), demonstrations of empathy (22%), and personalized communications (15%) are the top factors contributing to a positive experience.

The Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud for Payers solution combines contact center technology with healthcare payer-specific AI capabilities and dedicated agent views and tools. Integrations with critical systems of record, such as claims, customer relationship management (CRM), and electronic health record (EHR) software, enable greater personalization and accuracy of interactions while out-of-the-box workflows aid the fast resolution of common member, caregiver, and provider network issues.

Through the company’s focus on healthcare as a strategic industry, Talkdesk has worked with leading and innovative payers for years and understands their unique priorities, challenges, and needs. This newest purpose-built platform delivers unique value by helping healthcare insurance providers achieve:

Increased member experience and loyalty. Payer contact center teams benefit from a single view of member interaction history, context, and configurable data such as claims and authorization history from claims platform integrations, facilitating more personalized and relevant conversations. Agents receive real-time guidance to discuss topics like benefits eligibility or recommendations for a nearby provider to deliver exceptional and efficient service in every conversation. Members get to choose their preferred communications channel and know they’ll receive a consistently seamless experience instead of fragmented interactions.

Lower operational costs. Payers can more efficiently serve their customers through AI-powered self-service capabilities and pre-built workflows that automate routine transactional calls such as claim status checks. This reduces the volume of interactions that need to be handled by a human agent and allows contact center teams to handle queries with more complexity or requiring a greater level of empathy. Additionally, Talkdesk Automatic Summary leverages generative AI (GenAI) to streamline post-call administrative work by up to 66%.

Greater likelihood of achieving high health outcomes and quality ratings. With an optimized ability to engage members in a tailored, consistent way, payers can improve member satisfaction and engagement around essential health areas such as preventive care to promote positive health outcomes for their population. Pre-built integration with digital triage and symptom-checking platforms helps connect members to the best level of care quickly and accurately. Enhanced customer service performance and activating healthy behaviors in members generate improved quality ratings for payers in the Medicare Advantage, Part D, and managed Medicaid markets.

With its ease of implementation, the platform can be deployed seamlessly and configured out of the box to support existing teams, processes, and systems to deliver business value rapidly. Additionally, peace of mind comes from security and privacy tools that enable compliance and member data protection, along with responsibly trained AI to ensure AI orchestrates better conversations without the risk of inaccuracies or biases.

The introduction of Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud for Payers is the latest industry-specific innovation from Talkdesk. In June 2021, Talkdesk launched its first Industry Experience Clouds— Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud™ for Providers, Talkdesk Retail Experience Cloud ™, and Talkdesk Financial Services Experience Cloud™ for Banking. In April 2022, building on the success of its industry motion, the company introduced Talkdesk Financial Services Experience Cloud for Insurance.

Founded in 2011, Talkdesk has an impressive history of introducing new technology innovation each year to its cloud contact center platform, with applications for customer self-service, omnichannel engagement, routing and orchestration, workforce engagement, employee collaboration, and customer experience analytics. Over the past year, new generative AI (GenAI)-powered applications have been added to support industry-specific customer self-service ( Talkdesk Autopilot ™ solutions for banking, retail, and healthcare), seamless voice and digital routing ( Talkdesk Navigator ™), and the surfacing of customer insights within contact center data ( Talkdesk Interaction Analytics ™ and Talkdesk mood insights ).

Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer and founder of Talkdesk, said: “This strengthens our leadership in the healthcare market by expanding the capabilities of Healthcare Experience Cloud. In addition to supporting healthcare providers like hospitals and clinics, the platform now offers pre-trained AI and workflows designed specifically for payers, delivering tailored CX solutions for both sides of the healthcare ecosystem. Payers have always had unique member engagement needs different from those of the rest of healthcare, and now they finally have purpose-built technology to help them transform how they proactively, empathetically, and intelligently deliver support throughout the member journey."

