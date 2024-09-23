SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Tamnoon, a leader in Managed Cloud Security Remediation, today announced it has raised $12 million in Series A funding. The round was led by cybersecurity investment firm Bright Pixel Capital (formerly Sonae IM), with participation by new investors Blu Ventures and Mindset Ventures as well as existing investors Merlin Ventures, Secret Chord Ventures, Inner Loop Capital, and Elron Ventures.

Tamnoon is the first and only hybrid human-AI managed service developed from the ground up specifically for cloud security remediation. Founded by cloud security and AI/ML industry veterans, Tamnoon fuses artificial intelligence (AI) with human intelligence (HI) to provide an expert guided remediation process at scale for the cloud that does not break business operations. Tamnoon reduces cloud exposures and enhances cloud security by optimizing prioritization, triage, remediation, and prevention processes for both pre and post deployment, contributing to a more robust and mature Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) program.

“Neither fully automated nor human-driven cloud remediation approaches alone can address the complexity of cloud security posture management programs. The idea of relying entirely on automation in remediation is not feasible. It is too risky to apply in critical production environments without human oversight,” said Marina Segal, CEO and Co-founder of Tamnoon. “Tamnoon combines our powerful, purpose-built AI technology for cloud remediation, guided by cloud security experts, to safely reduce critical threat exposures to near zero in just months after deployment. We are grateful to our investors, partners, and customers for supporting us in this mission.”

As more organizations shift to the cloud and invest in visibility and cloud risk detection solutions—such as cloud-native application protection platforms (CNAPP) and cloud security posture management (CSPM)—they demand a similarly scalable approach to the remediation process. On average, it takes 145 hours (approximately six days) for a cloud security alert to be resolved; nearly half of organizations see up to 50 misconfigurations per day; and nearly half of cyber security professionals cite a lack of qualified staff as the biggest challenge when protecting cloud workloads. While the idea of pure auto-remediation is an appealing approach, poorly implemented automation can do more harm than good; modifying complex cloud environments in production without proper oversight can cause operational outages. That’s why studies show that only 9% of cloud misconfigurations are fixed in real time with automation today. 1

Tamnoon customers report significant improvements in their cloud security operations, with 90% critical cloud threat exposure reduction within the first 90 days of service, and they invest just 10% of the resources they would typically need using traditional professional services.

“As an early investor in the high-growth MDR space, we see Tamnoon transforming cloud security in the same way MDR revolutionized the SOC. By integrating powerful AI with expert human oversight, Tamnoon ensures remediations are efficient and minimize the risk of disrupting production environments,” said Marcos de Castro Osório, Investment Director at Bright Pixel. “As workloads move to the cloud and infrastructure grows more complex, visibility alone can overwhelm teams with noise. Tamnoon addresses this by streamlining prioritization and remediation, positioning itself to drive significant market impact in an era where resource efficiency is paramount. We’re excited to partner with the Tamnoon team and support their next phase of growth.”

Tamnoon sits at a critical intersection of cloud security. “Gartner® forecasts spending on cloud security to grow 24% in 2024, making it the highest growth of all segments in the global security and risk management market.” 2 Scaling security processes, accelerating the mean time to resolution (MTTR) on alerts, and decreasing attack surface, are at the top of the minds of security and risk leaders of companies that have transitioned to the cloud. Customers rely on Tamnoon to prioritize and fix critical and high CNAPP/CSPM alerts, minimize MTTR, and get the full value of their cloud security stack while enabling collaboration between security and DevOps teams.

“Strengthening our cloud security posture is a key business imperative, and Tamnoon’s innovative blend of hybrid human/AI managed service has delivered real, measurable results in a fast and efficient way for our organization,” said Brian DiPietro, Global Chief Information Security Officer at Warner Music Group. “With Tamnoon, we’ve been able to quickly fix misconfigurations and accelerate our cloud security maturity while ensuring operational continuity. This has allowed us to maintain high performance levels while meeting critical KPIs and SLAs.”

This new investment brings Tamnoon's total funding to over $18 million, just under one year after completing its Seed round led by Merlin Ventures and Secret Chord Ventures. Since then, Tamnoon has more than doubled its customer base and now serves organizations across various industries throughout North America, including insurance, entertainment, healthcare, retail, and professional services. Committed to building the cloud partner ecosystem to ensure the most comprehensive and effective managed offering, Tamnoon integrates with all leading cloud CNAPP/CSPM solutions including Wiz, Orca Security, AWS Security Hub, Check Point CloudGuard, Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud, CrowdStrike, Microsoft Defender for Cloud, Google Cloud Security Command Center and Oracle Cloud Guard.

Tamnoon will be using the funds to accelerate the product roadmap, expand the partnership ecosystem, and continue to drive innovation in managed cloud security remediation. One of the company’s latest patent pending innovations for proactive cloud exposure management— Tamnoon Prevent —is the first in the industry to provide real time prevention of cloud vulnerabilities and misconfigurations by stopping non-secure configurations created in the console from being deployed.

