September 26, 2024

Tamron Announces 90mm F2.8 Di III VXD Macro Lens for Sony E-mount and Nikon Z-mount cameras

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Associated Press

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

B&H is pleased to share Tamron’s latest macro lens for Sony E-mount and Nikon Z-mount cameras, the Tamron 90mm f/2.8 Di III VXD Macro lens, which is the first optic from the brand to incorporate a 12-bladed diaphragm for distinct starburst and round, flattering bokeh that’s perfect for creating intimate portraits.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925600376/en/

Tamron 90mm f/2.8 Di III VXD Macro Lens for Sony E-mount and Nikon Z-mount Mirrorless Cameras (Photo: Business Wire)

With its 1:1 maximum magnification ratio and 9.1” minimum focusing distance, users benefit from excellent close-up photo performance. Weighing 1.4 lbs and measuring 5” long, the 90mm f/2.8 allows for extended handheld use and can easily fit within most bags.

Tamron 90mm f/2.8 Di III VXD Macro Lens

Sony E-mount https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1854121-REG/tamron_aff072s700_90mm_f_2_8_di_iii.html

Tamron 90mm f/2.8 Di III VXD Macro Nikon Z-mount https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1854122-REG/tamron_aff072z700_90mm_f_2_8_di_iii.html

Product Highlights:

  • Full-Frame | f/2.8 to f/16
  • Short Telephoto Prime
  • VXD Autofocus System
  • 1:1 Magnification
  • 9.1" Min. Focus
  • Focus Limit Switch, Focus Set Button
  • BBAR-G2 & Fluorine Coating
  • Moisture Resistant Construction

Ensuring high speed and dependable autofocusing is Tamron’s VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) linear motor, which tracks subjects and suppresses drive noise. This design allows this lens to be viable for both photo and video applications. Additionally, a focus limiter switch is incorporated to restrict the lens’s AF range and prevent it from pointlessly searching throughout its full focusing span. This saves time and contributes to a better overall user experience.

A newly designed lens hood allows for seamless filter rotation without having to remove the hood via a sliding window. Compatibility with Tamron Lens Utility software is supported, allowing you to easily change lens settings, assign custom camera functions, and update lens firmware.

This lens joins Tamron’s collection of quality primes fit for mirrorless systems and distinguishes itself by leaning toward the telephoto end of the focal length spectrum. Ultimately, this lens is perfect for those needing a close-up perspective with a constant bright f/2.8 aperture that often isn’t offered by zoom alternatives.

Learn more about Tamron 90mm f/2.8 Di III VXD Macro at B&H Explora https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/photography/news/tamron-announces-90mm-f28-di-iii-vxd-macro-lens-for-sony-e-and-nikon-z-mount

Popular Categories

Digital Cameras https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/buy/Digital-Cameras/ci/9811/N/4288586282

Sony E-Mount Lenses https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/buy/sony-mirrorless-lenses/ci/12378

Nikon Z-Mount Lenses https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/buy/z-series-lenses/ci/40180

Camera Tripods https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/browse/Tripods-Support/ci/8159/N/4075788743

Sony Mirrorless Cameras https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/buy/sony-mirrorless-cameras/ci/5860

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable product experts and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 50 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo Electronics and camera store, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With thousands of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

The B&H Payboo Credit Card offers the industry’s best instant savings and special financing, subject to credit approval. Visit B&H’s Payboo Page to learn more and apply.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925600376/en/

CONTACT: Geoffrey Ngai

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONSUMER ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY PHOTOGRAPHY AUDIO/VIDEO SOFTWARE HARDWARE

SOURCE: B&H Photo Video

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/26/2024 12:01 AM/DISC: 09/26/2024 12:02 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925600376/en

