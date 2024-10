MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Tarana and Winncom Technologies today announced the availability of G1, Tarana’s next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) broadband platform, in the United Kingdom (UK) G1 is now fully compliant in 5 GHz spectrum there, and Winncom — global distributor of broadband equipment — is accepting orders from UK operators today.

G1 is the world’s first instance of ngFWA technology. Overcoming long-battled industry challenges — solid performance despite physical obstructions, radio interference, and distances up to 15 kilometers — it is the first solution to deliver truly fiber-class broadband in non-line-of-sight (NLoS) spectrum.

The United Kingdom joins 23 other countries that are deploying ngFWA through more than 250 internet service providers. This is Tarana and Winncom’s first step to bring the technology to Europe; G1 will be made available in many EU countries throughout the remainder of the year.

In 2019, the UK government announced a goal to reach 100% of the nation’s premises with gigabit-capable broadband service by 2025. The following year that goal was reduced to 85% of premises by 2025, an amendment that’s been called a blow to rural communities. 85% coverage of the UK’s 29 million premises is roughly 25 million — which is why the coverage goal is more commonly known as “25 by 25” — and overlooks ~4 million homes and businesses that are considered “very hard-to-reach” (VHTR) locations.

ngFWA can ensure that rural communities aren’t left behind. Without the extensive timelines and high costs associated with wired connectivity solutions, the UK’s service providers can now reach VHTR locations with reliable broadband up to 600 Mbps — far surpassing the required internet speed for most households.

Igor Kurochkin, Winncom’s VP of Global Vendor Management & Marketing, said, “We’re proud to add Tarana G1 to our portfolio in the United Kingdom, and soon the rest of Europe. Already live in other continents we serve, the platform enables our customers to cost-effectively deliver high-speed broadband and bridge the digital divide more efficiently.”

“We are excited to officially expand availability of the G1 platform into Europe and appreciate Winncom’s continued partnership. Our ngFWA technology will make the difference for hard-to-reach locations in the UK and beyond,” added Basil Alwan, Tarana’s CEO.

