SAN DIEGO, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new partnership between Telesis Bio and Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, a global leader in laboratory automation and innovation, will create efficient and scalable biofoundries, delivering solutions for sustainable and rapid on-premise synthesis of DNA. This innovative approach enabled by Telesis Bio’s Gibson SOLA enzymatic reagent platform running on Beckman Coulter Life Sciences automation to ensures rapid, reliable, and highly scalable production of extremely high-fidelity DNA, empowering researchers to achieve greater productivity and innovation in a wide array of discovery applications.

The collaboration integrates Telesis Bio’s Gibson SOLA Enzymatic Synthesis technology with the new Biomek Echo One System from Beckman Coulter Life Sciences. It also delivers an open solution to the market, allowing the incorporation of constructs from other providers compatible with Gibson SOLA, further expanding the technology’s flexibility to synthesize unique or challenging biology.

“Gibson SOLA Enzymatic DNA Synthesis, in partnership with Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, is set to revolutionize synthetic biology through next-generation synthesis technology. Drawing parallels to the automotive industry’s success with distributed manufacturing, we aim to establish local and on-premise DNA foundries that function as digital-to-biologic converters delivering DNA or mRNA as fast as overnight. By expanding our network of compatible partners, we continue to drive forward the capabilities of Gibson SOLA" said Dan Gibson, Co-Founder and CTO.

Eric Esser, CEO of Telesis Bio, commented on the collaboration: "This partnership marks a significant milestone in advancing synthetic biology. By integrating Gibson SOLA's high-fidelity, scalable, and non-toxic DNA synthesis capabilities with Beckman Coulter Life Sciences automation expertise, we are setting a new standard for on-premises biofoundries. This collaboration empowers researchers to greatly improve productivity through faster, more reliable, and innovative solutions, driving forward the next generation of therapeutic and diagnostic advancements."