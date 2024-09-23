BRISBANE, Calif., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPST), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-classi targeted and immune-mediated therapeutics to fight cancer, today announced the appointment of Sheldon Mullins as Vice President, Regulatory Affairs. Mr. Mullins' presence on the team builds upon the recent addition of Troy Wagner as Vice President of Quality Assurance, who brought additional late-stage experience to the company. Additionally, in connection with the plan to advance amezalpat into a pivotal study in first-line HCC patients and to reflect their roles in late-stage development, the titles of Darrin Bomba and Henry Johnson have been changed to Vice President, Development Operations and Vice President, CMC & Medicinal Chemistry, respectively.

“The expansion of our leadership team with deeply experienced members strengthens our global clinical capabilities as we transition to a late clinical company,” said Stephen Brady, president and chief executive officer of Tempest. “Sheldon’s extensive experience in leading regulatory efforts for early- and late-stage drug candidates will be invaluable as we move into Phase 3 development of amezalpat to treat first-line hepatocellular carcinoma.”

Mr. Mullins added, “I am thrilled to join Tempest at such an exciting time as the team prepares to advance amezalpat into a pivotal study. Amezalpat has demonstrated very strong results in the treatment of first-line liver cancer, and I am eager to contribute to the team’s efforts to bring this potential life-saving therapy to patients.”

Sheldon Mullins

Mr. Mullins joined Tempest as vice president, regulatory affairs in September 2024, bringing over 25 years of regulatory affairs expertise ranging from pre-IND to licensing application submission and post-approval activities across several therapeutic areas. Prior to joining Tempest, he held regulatory leadership roles at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and Ardelyx, Inc., and prior to that, Mr. Mullins held regulatory affairs roles at multiple companies, including Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Onyx Pharmaceuticals, and Genentech. Mr. Mullins obtained a M.S.B.A., in Business Analysis from San Francisco State University and a B.A. in Chemistry from Sonoma State University.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a diverse portfolio of small molecule product candidates containing tumor-targeted and/or immune-mediated mechanisms with the potential to treat a wide range of tumors. The company’s novel programs range from early research to later-stage investigation in a randomized global study in first-line cancer patients. Tempest is headquartered in Brisbane, California. More information about Tempest can be found on the company’s website at www.tempesttx.com.