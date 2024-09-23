DUBLIN, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

TEN (Transportation Equipment Network) is excited to announce the launch of its new Storage Services division, TEN Space. This new sector will further enhance TEN's comprehensive suite of solutions for the transportation industry, offering customers greater flexibility and efficiency in managing their equipment storage needs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919455019/en/

TEN Space will further enhance TEN's comprehensive suite of solutions for the transportation industry, offering customers greater flexibility and efficiency in managing their equipment storage needs. (Photo: Business Wire)

Sarah Ellison has been appointed as the Director of Storage Services, bringing her extensive experience in logistics and fleet management to the role. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, Sarah has led high-performing teams and delivered innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers. Her expertise will be instrumental in shaping the strategic direction of TEN Space, ensuring it becomes a critical component of the company's overall service offerings.

Scott Nelson, President of TEN, commented on the launch: “The introduction of TEN Space marks an important step forward in our mission to offer the most comprehensive solutions for our customers. With Sarah Ellison leading this division, I’m confident that we’ll be able to provide unmatched storage solutions that not only meet our clients' needs but exceed their expectations. Her expertise and vision will be key in driving the success of this new initiative.”

TEN Space will provide a range of flexible, secure storage options for clients looking to manage surplus equipment, seasonal fleets, or any other storage needs. The service is designed to complement TEN’s existing leasing, rental, and maintenance solutions, creating a seamless experience for customers across North America.

About TEN (Transportation Equipment Network)

TEN (Transportation Equipment Network) is the largest full-service trailer lessor in North America. With approximately 80,000 trailers, 1,000 employees, 240 service bays, 118 mobile service trucks, 430 mechanics, and 45+ locations across the United States and Canada, TEN is equipped to seamlessly serve customers across North America. TEN provides full-service leasing as well as maintenance, advanced technological solutions, consultation services, and other innovative offerings across numerous industry verticals. Learn more at TENLeasing.com.