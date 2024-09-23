Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 19, 2024

Texas A&M University Mays Business School and Humana Launch Annual Nationwide Healthcare Analytics Case Competition

AP News, Associated Press

COLLEGE STATION, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Mays Business School at Texas A&M University and leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. have kicked off the 2024 Humana-Mays Healthcare Analytics Case Competition. The competition – in its eighth year – is a chance for students to showcase their analytical talents as they solve a real-world business problem. The prize package for the winning teams is $90,000, with $50,000 for first place, $20,000 for second place, $10,000 for third place and $5,000 each for fourth and fifth places.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919627010/en/

Held virtually, the competition is open to all accredited educational institutions based in the United States. Full-time and part-time master’s students from AACSB accredited Master of Science, Master of Arts, Master of Information Systems, Master of Public Health, Master of Business Administration programs, or other similar master’s programs in business, healthcare, or analytics, are eligible to enter. Students are invited to create teams of two to four students from the same university to work through and develop a solution to a real-world business problem.

“We are proud to once again partner with Humana to provide the premier healthcare analytics case competition in the nation,” said Mays Business School Dean Nate Sharp. “This competition highlights the opportunity business leaders have to advance ideas, create solutions, and build a better future in healthcare. The vision for this competition aligns perfectly with our vision at Mays Business School: building a better future through business.”

“The evolution of technology in the healthcare industry has led to a dramatic shift in how we care for the populations we serve. By incorporating sophisticated data-driven strategies, we are able to improve quality and equity of care, resulting in better overall health outcomes,” said Humana Vice President of HQRI Technology and Analytics Scott Bagley, PhD. Bagley, a Texas A&M alumnus, who has served as a Case Competition Finalist Judge, added “This competition is important because it offers students from across the nation a creative space outside of the classroom in which they can contribute new perspectives and solutions to a real-world problem not found in textbooks, and this fosters growth and innovation.”

Teams are judged on the following criteria:

  1. Quantitative analysis identifying key business insights
  2. Professionalism, data visualization, and presentation skills
  3. Ability to provide meaningful implications and recommendations based on results/insights

Key dates for 2024:

  • September 27: Team registration due by 11:59 PM (CST)
  • October 1: Virtual Q&A session with competition leadership
  • October 11: Submissions for Round One due and Top 50 Teams moving to Round 2 be announced
  • October 20: Submissions for Round Two due
  • November 1: Top 5 Finalists advancing to Round Three announced
  • November 14: Virtual presentations and winners announced

Top winners from previous years include Syracuse University (2023), UCLA (2022), Georgia Tech (2021); The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania (2020); University of California, Los Angeles (2018 & 2019); and Purdue University (2017).

See Official Rules and Guidelines for more information.

About Mays Business School

At Mays Business School, our vision is to build a better future through business. By providing leadership-centered, experiential education to more than 6,400 undergraduate, masters, and doctoral students in accounting, finance, management, management information systems, marketing, and supply chain management, Mays consistently ranks among the top public business schools for its programs and faculty research. Our mission is to develop leaders of character who make a positive difference in the communities where they live, work, and serve.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to putting health first – for our teammates, our customers, and our company. Through our Humanainsurance services, and our CenterWellhealth care services, we make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health – delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. These efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. Learn more about what we offer at Humana.com and at CenterWell.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919627010/en/

CONTACT: Brooke Perry

Mays Business School, Texas A&M University

Marketing and Communications

bperry@mays.tamu.eduLisa Dimond

Humana

Corporate Communications

ldimond@humana.com

KEYWORD: TEXAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA ANALYTICS MANAGED CARE HEALTH HEALTH TECHNOLOGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES UNIVERSITY HEALTH INSURANCE EDUCATION

SOURCE: Humana Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/19/2024 11:00 AM/DISC: 09/19/2024 11:00 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919627010/en

