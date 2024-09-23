COLLEGE STATION, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Mays Business School at Texas A&M University and leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. have kicked off the 2024 Humana-Mays Healthcare Analytics Case Competition. The competition – in its eighth year – is a chance for students to showcase their analytical talents as they solve a real-world business problem. The prize package for the winning teams is $90,000, with $50,000 for first place, $20,000 for second place, $10,000 for third place and $5,000 each for fourth and fifth places.

Held virtually, the competition is open to all accredited educational institutions based in the United States. Full-time and part-time master’s students from AACSB accredited Master of Science, Master of Arts, Master of Information Systems, Master of Public Health, Master of Business Administration programs, or other similar master’s programs in business, healthcare, or analytics, are eligible to enter. Students are invited to create teams of two to four students from the same university to work through and develop a solution to a real-world business problem.

“We are proud to once again partner with Humana to provide the premier healthcare analytics case competition in the nation,” said Mays Business School Dean Nate Sharp. “This competition highlights the opportunity business leaders have to advance ideas, create solutions, and build a better future in healthcare. The vision for this competition aligns perfectly with our vision at Mays Business School: building a better future through business.”

“The evolution of technology in the healthcare industry has led to a dramatic shift in how we care for the populations we serve. By incorporating sophisticated data-driven strategies, we are able to improve quality and equity of care, resulting in better overall health outcomes,” said Humana Vice President of HQRI Technology and Analytics Scott Bagley, PhD. Bagley, a Texas A&M alumnus, who has served as a Case Competition Finalist Judge, added “This competition is important because it offers students from across the nation a creative space outside of the classroom in which they can contribute new perspectives and solutions to a real-world problem not found in textbooks, and this fosters growth and innovation.”

Teams are judged on the following criteria:

Quantitative analysis identifying key business insights Professionalism, data visualization, and presentation skills Ability to provide meaningful implications and recommendations based on results/insights

Key dates for 2024:

S eptember 27: Team registration due by 11:59 PM (CST)

October 1: Virtual Q&A session with competition leadership

October 11: Submissions for Round One due and Top 50 Teams moving to Round 2 be announced

October 20: Submissions for Round Two due

November 1: Top 5 Finalists advancing to Round Three announced

November 14: Virtual presentations and winners announced

Top winners from previous years include Syracuse University (2023), UCLA (2022), Georgia Tech (2021); The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania (2020); University of California, Los Angeles (2018 & 2019); and Purdue University (2017).

