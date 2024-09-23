Fort Worth, Texas, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Needing gas for the lawn mower, Brandy Pullin decided to make a quick trip to the store, less than a mile from her home. She brushed off a slight headache and continued the short drive ─ but she blacked out.

Thanks to immediate action taken at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Stephenville and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth, she survived a massive stroke. And now, the mother of three, who also serves as a Texas Health Business Systems analyst, is grateful to be back fulfilling her passion ─ helping others.

At just 47, Pullin survived a stroke.

Pullin spent two days at Texas Health Fort Worth, including an overnight stay in the ICU, and underwent an emergency brain procedure.

“As a Texas Health employee, I never knew we had so many resources available for stroke patients until I became one myself,” Pullin said. “God placed me where I needed to be.”

Receiving care at a Comprehensive Stroke Center

After blacking out on a two-lane road in Bosque County, Pullin regained consciousness, waking up with a searing headache and throbbing pressure behind her eye.

“I was in pain, I was scared, and I didn’t know my way home,” she said.

Pullin called her adult son, and he located her via the phone.

After visiting a local hospital, Pullin returned home with a prescription for cluster headaches. Three days later ─ and still in pain ─ Pullin thought she might be battling a stroke. She made the decision to go to Texas Health Stephenville.

After tests administered in the hospital’s Emergency Department confirmed Pullin’s stroke, paramedics transferred her to Texas Health Fort Worth, one of fewer than 50 comprehensive stroke facilities in the state. It’s also the only Comprehensive Stroke Center in Tarrant County with advanced certification from The Joint Commission.

In fact, Texas Health Fort Worth cares for the highest number of stroke patients* in North Texas.

According to Yinn Cher Ooi, M.D., a Texas Health Physicians Group* open vascular and endovascular neurosurgeon on the medical staff at Texas Health Fort Worth, the cause of Pullin’s stroke was a severe right cervical carotid artery dissection causing critical stenosis or narrowing of her carotid artery.

“Ms. Pullin’s right artery was so severely pinched in her neck, the remaining opening was the size of a pinhole (around 0.5 mm in diameter), jeopardizing oxygenated blood flow to the brain through her neck,” Ooi said.

Ooi emphasized the urgency of addressing Pullin’s dissection.

“Without treatment, the strokes would worsen and possibly result in permanent blindness or paralysis,” Ooi said. “Worst-case scenario, a large stroke could be fatal.”

Ooi and the care team performed an emergency minimally invasive endovascular procedure to repair Pullin’s damaged artery and help prevent further strokes.

Using a thin catheter inserted through a small incision in Pullin's thigh, a diagnostic cerebral angiogram provided video imaging of the exact location and the nature of the carotid dissection. Ooi then maneuvered the catheter, with a small balloon on its tip, through the artery to the dissection site. As the final step, Ooi inflated the balloon to open Pullin’s artery and inserted a stent to shore up the dissection in an intricate procedure known as carotid angioplasty and stenting.

Understanding the stroke recovery process

Although her pounding headache disappeared, the stroke did impair Pullin’s vision.

“It felt like a line down the middle of my right eye blocked half my vision, and I struggled to see through my left eye, as if I wore a pirate’s patch.”