Local News & NorthwestSeptember 24, 2024

Textron to Release Third Quarter Results on October 24, 2024

PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) will release its third quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday morning, October 24, 2024.

Textron will also host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern) to discuss the results and the company’s outlook. The call will be available via webcast at www.textron.com or by direct dial at (844) 867-6169 in the U.S. or (409) 207-6975 outside of the U.S.; Access Code: 3144750.

In addition, the call will be recorded and available for playback beginning at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern) on Thursday, October 24, 2024 by dialing (402) 970-0847; Access Code: 1480019.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, and Textron Systems. For more information visit: www.textron.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924919181/en/

CONTACT: Investor Contacts:

David Rosenberg – 401-457-2288

Kyle Williams – 401-457-2288Media Contact:

Mike Maynard – 401-457-2362

KEYWORD: RHODE ISLAND UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER DEFENSE OTHER ENERGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE ENERGY AUTOMOTIVE DEFENSE OTHER MANUFACTURING CHEMICALS/PLASTICS INSURANCE FINANCE AEROSPACE MANUFACTURING

SOURCE: Textron

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/24/2024 09:30 AM/DISC: 09/24/2024 09:31 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924919181/en

