CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

The College for Financial Planning ® —a Kaplan Company has launched an Accredited Investment Fiduciary ® (AIF ® ) Training for financial professionals pursuing the AIF ® designation. Fi360, a Broadridge Company, which owns the designation, has named the College an official education provider as its program helps candidates looking to sit for the AIF ® exam satisfy the training requirement of the designation. U.S. News & World Report ranks the AIF ® designation as one of the best financial certifications. Fi360 is accredited by ANSI National Accreditation Board under international standard 17024 for the AIF ® Designation, making it part of an elite group of accredited designations in financial services.

The AIF ® assures that those responsible for managing or advising on investor assets have a fundamental understanding of the principles of fiduciary duties, the standards of conduct for acting as a fiduciary, and a process for carrying out fiduciary responsibilities. Fiduciary training supports this by providing the knowledge and tools to effectively apply an organized, prudent process for making informed and consistent investment decisions to serve clients’ best interests as fiduciaries.

“Through premier student-centered education like our AIF ® training, the College continues to advance the field of financial planning by empowering our students to make a difference in their clients’ lives and thrive in their own careers,” said Dirk Pantone, president of the College. “The College is incredibly excited to continue this commitment by helping financial professionals earn their AIF ® designation, which lets consumers know that their interests will take top priority.”

“We’re thrilled that the College is now an official education provider for AIF ® training. Their longstanding commitment to helping financial professionals deliver better investor results and grow their careers aligns perfectly with the focus of AIF ® trainees,” said John Faustino, head of Broadridge’s Fi360. “We see the AIF ® as a great ‘first’ designation due to its high credibility and relative low time commitment to achieve. The College is well positioned to help address growing AIF ® training demand from wealth advisors and other financial professionals.”

To speak with someone at Fi360 or the College, contact Russell Schaffer at russell.schaffer@kaplan.com.

Test names are the property of the respective trademark holders.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), is a global technology leader with the trusted expertise and transformative technology to help clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work ®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500 ® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com.

About the College for Financial Planning®—a Kaplan Company