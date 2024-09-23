LAKEWOOD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

The Donors Fund, a tax-advantaged donor advised fund (DAF) platform, today announced that its donation volume has surpassed one billion dollars since its founding — the highest of any tech-driven DAF on the market. This monumental growth can be attributed to the company’s zero-fee giving platform that encourages daily giving.

The Donors Fund was founded in 2016 with a charitable mission to reinvent the traditional DAF model — one that’s typically only accessible to the very affluent and discourages payouts to charities. Donors that use traditional DAFs often must be able to pledge thousands of dollars at a time, and they’re limited to a single disbursement method. The result of this outdated approach is that hundreds of billions of dollars are left untouched and undisbursed in American DAF accounts.

“Unlike other DAFs that prioritize account funding and disincentivize actual charity payouts, we focus on providing solutions that get funds to charities on a daily basis,” says Aron Schlesinger, The Donors Fund Founder. “Our 70% disbursement rate is triple the industry average.”

The Donors Fund’s range of donation methods includes an online platform and mobile app for digital giving as well as Giving Cards for in-person giving. There are no fund or donation minimums, so donors can start giving with as little as just a few dollars.

“This exciting milestone reflects our commitment to increasing charitable giving with accessible technology,” adds VP of Business Development Sam Schwartz. “It’s notable that even though we have many high-net-worth users, the bulk of our donation volume comes from daily givers who find it easy to donate on a regular basis. These small contributions quickly add up to significant impact.”

About The Donors Fund

The Donors Fund is a charitable giving and investment platform for every giver. As a tech-driven donor advised fund, The Donors Fund enables donors to allocate charitable assets, receive immediate tax deductions, and grow funds tax-free — all from a user-friendly online platform. With its wide variety of donation methods and zero-fee structure, The Donors Fund makes tax-advantaged giving that much easier – so that people can embrace philanthropy and charities can receive much-needed funding.