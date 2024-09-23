ST. HELENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2024--

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE: NAPA) (the “Company”) announced today that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended July 31, 2024, on Monday, October 7, 2024, after market close.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time). Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 833-470-1428, from the U.S., and 404-975-4839, internationally, and enter confirmation code 953728. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through Monday, October 28, 2024, by dialing 866-813-9403 or 929-458-6194, and entering confirmation code 561952.

There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.duckhorn.com/events-and-presentations. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc.

The Duckhorn Portfolio is North America’s premier luxury wine company, with eleven wineries, ten state-of-the-art winemaking facilities, eight tasting rooms and over 2,200 coveted acres of vineyards spanning 38 Estate properties. Established in 1976, when vintners Dan and Margaret Duckhorn founded Napa Valley’s Duckhorn Vineyards, today, our portfolio features some of North America’s most revered wineries, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Sonoma-Cutrer, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Postmark, Canvasback and Greenwing. Sourcing grapes from our own Estate vineyards and fine growers in Napa Valley, Sonoma County, Anderson Valley, California’s North and Central coasts, Oregon and Washington State, we offer a curated and comprehensive portfolio of acclaimed luxury wines with price points ranging from $20 to $230 across more than 15 varietals. Our wines are available throughout the United States, on five continents, and in more than 50 countries around the world. To learn more, visit us at: https://www.duckhornportfolio.com/. Investors can access information on our investor relations website at: https://ir.duckhorn.com.

