Skydio, the leading U.S. drone manufacturer and world leader in autonomous flight, announced today the launch of Dock for X10, allowing drones to be stationed remotely and available anytime and anywhere they are needed. The company also announced DFR Command, the world's first software solution built to start, operate, and grow Drone as First Responder programs.

Dock for X10

One of the biggest limitations of widespread drone adoption is the need for one operator for every drone. Dock for X10 unshackles the drone from the operator so it can capture data autonomously, allowing the operator to command multiple drones and achieve true scale. For public safety agencies, Dock stations the drone close to the action to get eyes on the scene within seconds during an emergency. For energy utilities, Docks enable continuous inspection of high-value equipment and rapid response after natural disasters. Docks and drones on military bases enable round-the-clock patrols for greater security. The possibilities for impact extend across all of civilization’s critical industries and infrastructure.

Reliability and precision are key features of Dock for X10. Skydio X10’s visual navigation system, coupled with onboard AI and autonomy, uses a visual fiducial system on the landing surface of the Dock to ensure precision landings. Designed to be used across industries like public safety, energy utilities and transportation, Dock for X10 is purpose-built for flight beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) and difficult weather conditions, including up to 160 mph winds and temperatures ranging from -4℉ to 122℉.

Skydio DFR Command

Drone as First Responder (DFR) programs are being widely adopted by public safety agencies across the country. Over 500 public safety agencies across all 50 states rely on Skydio drones for DFR. These learnings led us to develop Skydio DFR Command - the world's first software solution built to start, operate, and grow Drone as First Responder programs. When combined with Skydio's deep partnership with Axon, DFR Command provides the capabilities to get on scene quickly and safely, with easy upload to Axon Evidence and other digital evidence management systems upon flight completion.

