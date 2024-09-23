HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

The Hartford, a leading provider of employee benefits and absence management services, is launching two new technology resources designed to guide U.S. workers through the leave experience, and provide employers with insights into their employees’ absences. These new tools – Leave Lens SM and the Absence Dashboard – are part of The Hartford’s continued effort to help employers and their employees navigate the complexities of leave planning and management as access to paid leave continues to increase.

“Our employer customers are seeking additional leave management support for themselves and their employees, and we continue to make significant investments to meet their evolving needs,” said John Gallant, head of product and underwriting for Group Benefits at The Hartford. “These new tools provide greater insight into the leave process, help ensure compliance, help reduce employee questions, and will enhance the customer experience for employers and their employees. By equipping U.S. workers with more knowledge and greater transparency about the absence benefits that may be available, and what to expect when they take a leave of absence, they can focus more on taking care of themselves or their loved ones.”

The Hartford’s 2024 Future of Benefits Study shows that employers would welcome support amid the increasing complexity associated with managing employee absences. Eighty-nine percent of employers surveyed said they are interested in a service that tracks all of the leaves in one place and 85% are interested in an absence planning tool to assist employees in estimating their paid and/or unpaid leave.

Leave Lens

Leave Lens allows workers to plan upcoming leaves of absence and understand what leave benefits may be available to them before filing an absence claim. This new resource will help workers:

Visualize their leave with a timeline of their benefits;

Understand how much they may get paid during their leave, including estimates for benefits from state leave programs that may be accessible to them;

Confirm eligibility for leaves that have job protection by law; and

Take the next step to file a leave claim when they are ready.

Leave Lens will be available for The Hartford’s employee benefits customers with parental and maternity leaves beginning in January 2025, and will be expanded to include other types of leaves later in 2025.

Absence Dashboard

The Absence Dashboard consolidates an overview of employee absences into a single view for employers. This new resource is designed to help employers manage workforce productivity, identify absence trends among their workforce and access timely information about employee absence requests and return-to-work plans. This dashboard will provide employers:

An interactive graphical view of all of the company’s absence claims, with the ability to dig deeper into individual claims 1;

Current claim status, a view into past claims, upcoming milestones and expected claim end dates that includes return to work information;

Custom views based on specific data such as leave and benefit type, or employee salary type; and

The ability to export leave data for further analysis or compilation with other company data.

This new employer dashboard will be available for The Hartford’s new employer customers who manage their absences through The Hartford’s Ability Advantage ® (THAA) platform in January 2025 and will be rolled out to existing customers throughout 2025.

View a Demonstration at The HR Technology Conference & Exposition

The Hartford will offer demonstrations of Leave Lens and the Absence Dashboard at their booth (#4009) during the Human Resource Executive HR Technology Conference & Exposition Sept. 24-26 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Brokers or employers can stop by the booth or schedule time for a demonstration during the conference, or contact their sales representative at The Hartford for more information

