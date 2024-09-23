The Harvey Windows + Doors Brand Unveils New Entry Door System

CARY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

The Harvey Windows + Doors brand, a leader in the industry for more than 60 years and now part of the Cornerstone Building Brands family, proudly introduces its new Entry Door System. This innovative line blends the aesthetic appeal of wood with the durability of fiberglass, offering homeowners and contractors long-term value and reliable performance.

Harvey Windows + Doors brand direct glazed entry door and sidelite configuration in the ONYX finish.(Photo: Business Wire)

The new lineup includes three distinct series: Craftsman, Traditional and Modern, each with unique design elements. Harvey Entry Door panels are powered by industry-leader Plastpro, with advanced technologies like HydroShield ™ protection, full-length composite stiles and high-density polyurethane foam cores for enhanced insulation and soundproofing.

"Our commitment to quality and innovation is at the forefront of this new product line," said Brian Allaire, General Manager for the Harvey Windows + Doors brand. "The Entry Door System is designed to meet the diverse needs of our customers, offering a wide range of customizable options and superior performance.”

Notably, the system includes direct glazed door styles with integral glass stops for a seamless appearance. In addition to stain and paint pre-finishing options, select styles are available in ONYX, a pre-pigmented black finish that offers long-lasting and striking color.

About the Harvey Windows + Doors Brand Since 1961, contractors and homeowners have relied on industry-leading products from the Harvey Windows + Doors brand to deliver excellence. Every product in the brand’s portfolio is built to withstand the elements, helping transform homes while keeping them comfortable, secure and energy efficient.

About Cornerstone Building Brands Cornerstone Building Brands is a leading manufacturer of exterior building products for residential and low-rise non-residential buildings in North America. Headquartered in Cary, N.C., we serve residential and commercial customers across the new construction and the repair & remodel markets. Our market-leading portfolio of products spans vinyl windows, vinyl siding, stone veneer, metal roofing, metal wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands’ broad, multi-channel distribution platform and expansive national footprint includes approximately 18,000 employees at manufacturing, distribution and office locations throughout North America. Corporate stewardship and environmental, social and governance (ESG) responsibility are embedded in our culture. We are committed to contributing positively to the communities where we live, work and play. For more information, visit us at cornerstonebuildingbrands.com.