CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

The Mather Group, LLC (TMG) has been ranked #38 on Barron’s 2024 list of Top 100 RIA Firms, up from #47 in 2023. With a nationwide presence and over $14 billion in AUM, The Mather Group (TMG) simplifies complex financial planning through an all-inclusive approach to investment, tax, and estate management.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240923062010/en/

The executive leadership team of The Mather Group includes COO Kristen Oziemkowski (from left), CEO Jennifer des Groseilliers and CFO Ryan Wickert. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We're honored to be recognized by Barron’s for the fifth year in a row. This honor reflects our dedication to always putting our clients’ best interests first and building a team of emotionally and morally intelligent leaders who are passionate about delivering real value and guidance,” said TMG CEO, Jennifer des Groseilliers.

Rankings are based on Barron’s proprietary methodology, which includes various factors related to assets under management, revenue, and the quality of the firm’s practice. In addition to quantitative measures like client retention and growth, Barron’s also makes qualitative assessments based on the firm’s compliance records, philanthropic endeavors, team composition, and the experience and credentials of its professionals.

Over the past 24 months, TMG’s AUM has grown 41% as of July 2024. “Enhancing the client experience is at the heart of what we do. We’re continuously refining our processes to make interactions more seamless and personalized. This includes everything from improving our digital interfaces to offering more frequent touchpoints with clients to understand their evolving needs,” des Groseilliers said.

For more information about The Mather Group, LLC, visit www.themathergroup.com.

ABOUT TMG

The Mather Group, LLC (TMG) is one of the nation's fastest-growing independent, fee-only registered investment advisory firms, dedicated to offering comprehensive financial planning with our clients’ best interests at the forefront. Our financial professionals are not brokers; they do not earn commissions or receive compensation from selling products. This means we are truly aligned with our clients. Our fees are fully transparent and clearly disclosed in our public documents, ensuring there are no hidden costs. We take pride in educating investors on the true meaning of fiduciary responsibility, especially in today’s ever-evolving financial landscape. TMG is a federally registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended, providing discretionary and non-discretionary investment advice to clients. (Registration with the SEC as an investment adviser does not, in and of itself, imply a certain level of risk or training.) Headquartered in Chicago, TMG also has offices throughout the United States. Visit us at http://www.themathergroup.com for a list of office locations.

Information is accurate as of the date of this press release, and no obligation nor intention to make updates or corrections exist. Visit the TMG website for more information regarding its awards and recognition. TMG is not affiliated with and does not endorse, authorize, sponsor, verify, or monitor third-party websites and we are not responsible or liable for the content of any website, or the collection or use of information regarding any website's users and/or members.

Rankings are based on voluntary, non-fee-paying surveys and are not a testimony of TMG clients’ experiences. Each organization establishes its own criteria for inclusion. For further information regarding Barron’s methodology, please visit Barron’s Methodology.