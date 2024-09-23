Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 25, 2024

The northern lights might again be visible in the US as solar activity increases

The aurora borealis is continuing

The Associated Press, Associated Press
An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky behind a windmill water pump on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, near Washtucna, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky behind a windmill water pump on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, near Washtucna, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky with the Big Dipper constellation behind a windmill water pump on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, near Washtucna, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky with the Big Dipper constellation behind a windmill water pump on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, near Washtucna, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky behind a windmill water pump on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, near Washtucna, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky behind a windmill water pump on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, near Washtucna, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky with the Big Dipper constellation on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, near Washtucna, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky with the Big Dipper constellation on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, near Washtucna, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the starry night sky on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, near Washtucna, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the starry night sky on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, near Washtucna, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky behind a windmill water pump as lights from a passing vehicle illuminate a field on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, near Washtucna, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky behind a windmill water pump as lights from a passing vehicle illuminate a field on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, near Washtucna, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The aurora borealis is continuing to dazzle viewers across the northern United States and Canada.

It's been a good year for seeing auroras — the colorful sky displays also known as northern lights — even in lower latitudes. That's because of increased electromagnetic activity as the sun is believed to be approaching the height of its 11-year solar cycle.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says that clear skies permitting, the phenomenon might be visible across parts of the northern U.S. on Wednesday night, including in Washington, Idaho, Montana, the Dakotas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Maine.

Increased solar activity can also interfere with radio transmissions on Earth.

NOAA advises those who hope to see the northern lights to get away from city lights. The best viewing time is usually within an hour or two before or after midnight, and the agency says the best occasions are around the spring and fall equinoxes, due to the way the solar wind interacts with Earth’s magnetosphere.

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy