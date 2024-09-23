TIGARD, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (Nasdaq: STKS) opened their first Kona Grill location in Oregon in the city of Tigard at Bridgeport Village, 17003 SW 72 nd Ave.
“We couldn’t be more excited to expand our footprint into the state of Oregon,” said Emanuel “Manny” Hilario, President and CEO of The ONE Group. “This stunning location is the perfect place for locals and visitors alike to experience America’s Favorite Grill and our signature Vibe Dining atmosphere. Kona Grill Tigard is key in The ONE Group’s continued expansion into the Pacific Northwest region.”
Kona Grill Tigard boasts elegant design elements from the brand’s latest prototype while serving up American classics from their craveable brunch, lunch and dinner menus. A modern cornerstone growing in popularity is the brand’s best kept secret – the $3, $6, $9 happy hour offering, which showcases Macadamia Popcorn Chicken, Kona Sliders, Potstickers, Crab Crunch Roll, Avocado Egg Rolls and an impressive cocktail selection that includes the infamous Kona Margarita. All day long, guests can experience Kona Grill’s freshly prepared dishes from the grill alongside the brand’s award-winning sushi, which includes popular rolls like the Picasso Roll, Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll and Rainbow Roll.
Hours of operation for Kona Grill Tigard are as follows:
For more information or to book a table at Kona Grill Tigard, visit www.KonaGrill.com.
About The ONE Group The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (Nasdaq: STKS) is an international restaurant company that develops and operates upscale and polished casual, high-energy restaurants and lounges and provides hospitality management services for hotels, casinos and other high-end venues both in the U.S. and internationally. The ONE Group’s focus is to be the global leader in Vibe Dining, and its primary restaurant brands and operations are:
Additional information about The ONE Group can be found at www.togrp.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240918913306/en/
CONTACT: Media:
ICR
Ashley McGowan
(646) 677-1856
ashley.mcgowan@icrinc.com
KEYWORD: OREGON UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL RESTAURANT/BAR FOOD/BEVERAGE
SOURCE: The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2024.
PUB: 09/18/2024 05:04 PM/DISC: 09/18/2024 05:04 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240918913306/en