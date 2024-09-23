Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 18, 2024

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. Opens First Kona Grill Location in Oregon

AP News, Associated Press

TIGARD, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (Nasdaq: STKS) opened their first Kona Grill location in Oregon in the city of Tigard at Bridgeport Village, 17003 SW 72 nd Ave.

“We couldn’t be more excited to expand our footprint into the state of Oregon,” said Emanuel “Manny” Hilario, President and CEO of The ONE Group. “This stunning location is the perfect place for locals and visitors alike to experience America’s Favorite Grill and our signature Vibe Dining atmosphere. Kona Grill Tigard is key in The ONE Group’s continued expansion into the Pacific Northwest region.”

Kona Grill Tigard boasts elegant design elements from the brand’s latest prototype while serving up American classics from their craveable brunch, lunch and dinner menus. A modern cornerstone growing in popularity is the brand’s best kept secret – the $3, $6, $9 happy hour offering, which showcases Macadamia Popcorn Chicken, Kona Sliders, Potstickers, Crab Crunch Roll, Avocado Egg Rolls and an impressive cocktail selection that includes the infamous Kona Margarita. All day long, guests can experience Kona Grill’s freshly prepared dishes from the grill alongside the brand’s award-winning sushi, which includes popular rolls like the Picasso Roll, Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll and Rainbow Roll.

Hours of operation for Kona Grill Tigard are as follows:

  • Hours of Operation | Monday-Thursday 11:00am-12:00am, Friday 11:00am-1:00am, Saturday 10:00am-1:00am, Sunday 10:00am-11:00pm
  • Dinner | Monday-Thursday 2:00pm-12:00am, Friday & Saturday 2:00pm-1:00am, Sunday 2:00pm-11:00pm
  • Lunch | Monday-Friday 11:00am-2:00pm
  • Brunch | Saturday-Sunday 10:00am-2:00pm
  • Happy Hour | Monday-Friday 2:00pm-6:00pm, Everyday 9:00pm-close
  • Take Out & Delivery | During operating hours

For more information or to book a table at Kona Grill Tigard, visit www.KonaGrill.com.

About The ONE Group The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (Nasdaq: STKS) is an international restaurant company that develops and operates upscale and polished casual, high-energy restaurants and lounges and provides hospitality management services for hotels, casinos and other high-end venues both in the U.S. and internationally. The ONE Group’s focus is to be the global leader in Vibe Dining, and its primary restaurant brands and operations are:

  • STK, a modern twist on the American steakhouse concept with restaurants in major metropolitan cities in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, featuring premium steaks, seafood and specialty cocktails in an energetic upscale atmosphere.
  • Benihana, an interactive dining destination with highly skilled chefs preparing food right in front of guests and served in an energetic atmosphere alongside fresh sushi and innovative cocktails. The Company franchises Benihanas in the U.S., Caribbean, Central America, and South America.
  • Kona Grill, a polished casual, bar-centric grill concept with restaurants in the U.S., featuring American favorites, award-winning sushi, and specialty cocktails in an upscale casual atmosphere.
  • RA Sushi, a Japanese cuisine concept that offers a fun-filled, bar-forward, upbeat, and vibrant dining atmosphere with restaurants in the U.S. anchored by creative sushi, inventive drinks, and outstanding service.
  • ONE Hospitality, The ONE Group’s food and beverage hospitality services business develops, manages and operates premier restaurants and turnkey food and beverage services within high-end hotels and casinos currently operating venues in the U.S. and Europe.

Additional information about The ONE Group can be found at www.togrp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240918913306/en/

CONTACT: Media:

ICR

Ashley McGowan

(646) 677-1856

ashley.mcgowan@icrinc.com

KEYWORD: OREGON UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL RESTAURANT/BAR FOOD/BEVERAGE

SOURCE: The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/18/2024 05:04 PM/DISC: 09/18/2024 05:04 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240918913306/en

