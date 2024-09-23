CHERRY HILL, N.J., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGF) (“Real Good Foods” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness frozen and refrigerated foods company, announced that on September 12, 2024, it received a notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) informing the Company that Nasdaq has initiated a process that could result in the delisting of the Company’s securities from Nasdaq due to the Company’s failure to comply with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Listing Rule”), which requires listed companies to file in a timely manner all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Nasdaq Staff has determined that the Company would not be able to become fully current with regards to the Company’s late filings by October 14, 2024 (the maximum extent of the Staff’s discretion under the Listing Rules), and as a result, the Staff determined to initiate the delisting process. Accordingly, the Company intends to timely request a hearing before an independent Hearings Panel (the “Panel”). The hearing request will automatically stay any suspension or delisting action through October 4, 2024. Concurrent with the hearing request, the Company intends to seek, subject to the Panel’s discretion, an extended stay of suspension or delisting through the pendency of the hearing and the expiration of any additional extension period granted by the Panel following the hearing. Pursuant to the Nasdaq Listing Rules, the maximum amount of time that can be granted by the Panel runs through April 11, 2025.

Despite the efforts described above, there can be no assurance that the Company will ultimately regain compliance with all applicable requirements for continued listing or that the Panel will grant the Company a further extension.

Real Good Foods (Nasdaq: RGF) is a leading health and wellness frozen and refrigerated foods company, providing a better way to enjoy your favorite foods. The Company’s mission is to provide “Real Food You Feel Good About Eating”, making delicious, nutritious foods that are low in sugar, low in carbohydrates and high in protein. The Real Good Foods family of products includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks – available in over 16,000 stores nationwide with additional direct-to-consumer options.

