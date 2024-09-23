OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

The WellSky Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to removing socioeconomic barriers to health and improving the quality of life for vulnerable populations, today announced it has reached a significant landmark — its fifth anniversary. To commemorate this occasion, the foundation made a historic combined donation of $500,000, the largest single contribution in its history, giving $100,000 to each of five deserving partners: American Heart Association, Care Beyond the Boulevard, Cradles to Crayons, Kanbe’s Markets, and Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care.

With the support of the WellSky Foundation, these non-profits can continue addressing the rising need for their services in underserved populations and patient care.

The American Heart Association will continue its Kansas City STEM Goes Red Scholarship program with the goal of bridging the gap between student interests in pursuing a career in a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) field and achieving their goals.

Care Beyond the Boulevard will expand its mobile street medicine healthcare services, directly providing critical medical and mental health care to people experiencing homelessness in Kansas City.

Cradles to Crayons will equip more children in need with essential items like clothing and school supplies.

Kanbe’s Markets will ensure vulnerable families living in food deserts can access fresh, nutritious food, fostering healthier communities within Kansas City.

Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care will deepen its compassionate care, ensuring that patients with life-limiting illnesses and their families receive the highest level of support during life’s most challenging moments.

“Our fifth anniversary is a pivotal moment for the WellSky Foundation, symbolizing not just growth but also the profound impact we’ve been able to make alongside our partners,” said Brett Fuller, executive director of the WellSky Foundation. “The donations in honor of the foundation’s anniversary represent our commitment to improving the lives of those who need it most. By supporting these incredible organizations, we’re ensuring that more individuals and families across the nation receive the care, resources, and support they need. Together, with our partners, we’re building stronger, healthier communities for all.”

The WellSky Foundation was established to address critical issues such as food insecurity, housing, transportation, and isolation – all of which determine a person’s wellness more than access to healthcare alone. It has donated nearly $2.1 million to over 40 organizations since 2019. To learn more about the foundation and its initiatives, please visit wellskyfoundation.org.

About the WellSky® Foundation

The WellSky Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to improving the quality of life for vulnerable populations by removing social barriers to health, recovery, and lasting wellness. The WellSky Foundation is an engine for change, financially supporting organizations that enable care and healing for people, regardless of socioeconomic status. With a deep understanding of the social determinants of health, the WellSky Foundation partners with community organizations that are boldly addressing the top four socioeconomic factors affecting long-term wellness — housing, food insecurity, transportation, and isolation. The WellSky Foundation is committed to funding and supporting organizations that protect the people and communities they serve and create better outcomes for people in need. Together with our community partners, the WellSky Foundation is breaking down social barriers to health and wellness to build thriving communities. To learn more about the WellSky Foundation, visit wellskyfoundation.org.