OLD GREENWICH, Conn.--Sep 23, 2024--

WorldQuant, a global quantitative asset management firm, today announced the winners of the 2024 International Quant Championship (IQC). The 2024 IQC saw record-breaking participation, with over 37,300 contestants from 111 countries and regions and 5,388 universities competing for a pool of $400,000 1.

WorldQuant IQC Awards 2024 (Photo: Pico)

The winners, selected from 13 finalist teams representing 13 regions, are:

First Place: Chong-Sheng Huang, Yu-Heng Chi and Wei-Sheng Chen from National Tsing Hua University in the Taiwan region

Second Place: Oscar Pena and Mohan Rao Peddada from Johns Hopkins University in the United States

Third Place (tie): Leung Yuk Shing Cyrus, Chan Jackson, Chou Chung Hei Johnn and Lam Yau Tsun from The Chinese University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong SAR and Tertius Raya Prasetya from Bina Nusantara University in Indonesia

“The 2024 International Quant Championship was our most competitive to-date, and will help cultivate the next generation of quant talent around the world,” said Igor Tulchinsky, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of WorldQuant. “Our philosophy and success are in large part based on the notion that good ideas can come from anywhere, and the IQC embodies the spirit of seeking out the greatest minds wherever they are. Congratulations to this year’s winners and all who competed.”

Top performers may be considered for research consulting, internships, or full-time employment opportunities at WorldQuant. Since the inception of the BRAIN platform, more than 60 past BRAIN consultants have transitioned to full-time roles at the firm.

The competition, which spanned from March to September, took place in three stages and was held on WorldQuant’s BRAIN platform. The top national and regional teams were invited to Singapore, where they participated in a live challenge to present newly developed alphas 2 to a panel of WorldQuant judges. Teams were judged on their approach to alpha creation, diversification, originality and performance.

“Congratulations to the winning teams of the 2024 IQC, who represented their universities and countries from all over the world. They proved that talent truly is everywhere,” said Nitish Maini, Chief Strategy Officer at WorldQuant. “Each of these teams demonstrated incredible talent in applying both quantitative and qualitative skills to create new alphas. The IQC continues to foster collaboration and innovation among talent on a global scale.”

WorldQuant BRAIN is an interactive, web-based simulation platform that allows users to test alpha ideas in real time. With over 100,000 users and more than 4,800 research consultants globally, the platform provides access to over 125,000 data fields, supporting the development of alphas and other algorithms contributing to WorldQuant's broader efforts.

For more information about the 2024 IQC and WorldQuant BRAIN, please visit https://www.worldquant.com/iqc.

