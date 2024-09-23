Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 25, 2024

TheFormTool PRO is a Member Benefit for Florida Bar Attorneys

AP News, Associated Press

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

TheFormTool, LLC is pleased to announce that The Florida Bar, one of the nation’s most influential legal organizations with over 113,000 members, has approved an expanded member benefit: TheFormTool ® PRO, award-winning document automation software that revolutionizes how lawyers and paralegals manage their practices. With a focus on increasing efficiency, accuracy, and client satisfaction, TheFormTool ® PRO is available at a discounted rate exclusively for The Florida Bar members along with a suite of 18 pre-made client relationship forms.

The Florida Bar continues to set the standard for legal professionals across the country, and this relationship demonstrates its commitment to equipping members with cutting-edge tools that streamline legal workflows. TheFormTool ® PRO, praised for its intuitive design and powerful automation capabilities, has already transformed thousands of legal practices by automating the creation of error-free documents in minutes.

“Transform your practice and reduce stress with TheFormTool ® PRO: The smartest document automation software for lawyers and paralegals,” reads the Bar’s website, underscoring the software’s potential to enhance the daily operations of legal professionals.

Why TheFormTool ® PRO is a Game-Changer:

  • Boost Efficiency: Automate repetitive tasks and save 70% of your time by eliminating manual document updates. Focus on serving more clients and growing your practice.
  • Improve Accuracy: Standardize legal documents, reduce errors, and ensure every clause is perfect with over 120 advanced features including pronouns, conditions, math, and calendars.
  • Increase Revenue: Speed up document preparation, allowing attorneys to serve more clients in less time, directly increasing firm revenue.
  • Enhance Client Satisfaction: Provide error-free, professional documents faster, improving client trust and retention.

Unlike cloud-based systems, TheFormTool ® PRO operates completely within Microsoft Word ®, ensuring that sensitive client data remains securely on your computer without the risk of cloud storage breaches.

As a special benefit, members of The Florida Bar can now purchase TheFormTool ® PRO at a significantly discounted price.

About The Florida Bar

The Florida Bar is a nationally recognized leader in the legal profession, providing unparalleled support and resources to its members. The inclusion of TheFormTool PRO as a member benefit is part of the Bar’s ongoing mission to promote excellence and innovation within the legal community.

About TheFormTool, LLC

TheFormTool, LLC is an innovative provider of the best document assembly and automation software in the world. The company offers its award winning TheFormTool ® PRO on www.TheFormTool.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924972626/en/

CONTACT: BOB CHRISTENSEN

info@theformtool.com

KEYWORD: FLORIDA WASHINGTON UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES LEGAL TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE

SOURCE: TheFormTool, LLC

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/25/2024 10:11 AM/DISC: 09/25/2024 10:12 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924972626/en

