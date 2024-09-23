TheFormTool PRO is a Member Benefit for Florida Bar Attorneys

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

TheFormTool, LLC is pleased to announce that The Florida Bar, one of the nation’s most influential legal organizations with over 113,000 members, has approved an expanded member benefit: TheFormTool ® PRO, award-winning document automation software that revolutionizes how lawyers and paralegals manage their practices. With a focus on increasing efficiency, accuracy, and client satisfaction, TheFormTool ® PRO is available at a discounted rate exclusively for The Florida Bar members along with a suite of 18 pre-made client relationship forms.

The Florida Bar continues to set the standard for legal professionals across the country, and this relationship demonstrates its commitment to equipping members with cutting-edge tools that streamline legal workflows. TheFormTool ® PRO, praised for its intuitive design and powerful automation capabilities, has already transformed thousands of legal practices by automating the creation of error-free documents in minutes.

“Transform your practice and reduce stress with TheFormTool ® PRO: The smartest document automation software for lawyers and paralegals,” reads the Bar’s website, underscoring the software’s potential to enhance the daily operations of legal professionals.

Why TheFormTool ® PRO is a Game-Changer:

Boost Efficiency : Automate repetitive tasks and save 70% of your time by eliminating manual document updates. Focus on serving more clients and growing your practice.

Improve Accuracy : Standardize legal documents, reduce errors, and ensure every clause is perfect with over 120 advanced features including pronouns, conditions, math, and calendars.

Increase Revenue : Speed up document preparation, allowing attorneys to serve more clients in less time, directly increasing firm revenue.

Enhance Client Satisfaction : Provide error-free, professional documents faster, improving client trust and retention.

Unlike cloud-based systems, TheFormTool ® PRO operates completely within Microsoft Word ®, ensuring that sensitive client data remains securely on your computer without the risk of cloud storage breaches.

As a special benefit, members of The Florida Bar can now purchase TheFormTool ® PRO at a significantly discounted price.

About The Florida Bar

The Florida Bar is a nationally recognized leader in the legal profession, providing unparalleled support and resources to its members. The inclusion of TheFormTool PRO as a member benefit is part of the Bar’s ongoing mission to promote excellence and innovation within the legal community.

About TheFormTool, LLC