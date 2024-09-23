AMSTERDAM, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theta Capital Management, Europe’s largest allocator to blockchain venture capital, has announced an exceptional speaker lineup for Legends4Legends 2024, Europe’s leading investor event on the transformative power of blockchain technology.

Speakers include J. Christopher Giancarlo (Former CFTC Chairman), Lasse Clausen (Founding Partner, 1kx), Nic Carter (Founding Partner, Castle Island), Vance Spencer (Co-Founder, Framework Ventures), Jon Charbonneau (Co-Founder, dba), Alex Pack (Managing Partner, Hack VC), Olaf Carlson-Wee (Founder, Polychain Capital), Balder Bomans (Managing Partner, Maven 11), Christopher Perkins (President, CoinFund), Ash Egan (Founder, Archetype), Min Teo (Co-Founder, Ethereal Ventures), Franklin Bi (General Partner, Pantera Capital), Catrina Wang (General Partner, Portal Ventures), Nick Tomaino (Founder, 1confirmation), Mike Zajko (Co-Founder, Lattice Capital), Tarun Chitra (Managing Partner, Robot VC and CEO, Gauntlet), Michael Jordan (Co-Founder, dba), Clay Robbins (CEO, Colosseum), Carlos Pereira (Partner, BITKRAFT), Hootie Rashidifard (Founder, Hash3), Mike Dudas (Managing Partner, 6MV), Shaishav Todi (General Partner, Lemniscap) and Jason Kam (Founder, Folius Ventures).

The 8th annual Legends4Legends charity conference will be held this year on October 17th in Amsterdam. This year’s conference theme is: “Unlocking the True Internet Economy”.

Ruud Smets, CIO, Theta Capital, said, “We are delighted that this year’s event features the leading figures in the blockchain venture capital space. The lineup is exceptional, even stronger than last year, which was very well-received.”

Investment professionals at family offices, institutional allocators, wealth managers and private banks are invited to apply for the limited spaces available and to take part in the discussion on the promise of and investment opportunities in blockchain technology. Participation for approved professional allocators is free of charge. No other 1-day event brings together so many of the blockchain industry’s global thought leaders with an aim to allow traditional investors to learn about the power and applications of blockchain technology and the generational investment opportunity it provides.

Legends4Legends is a charitable event, raising money for Alternatives4Children, ( https://alternatives4children.com/ ), a leading alternative investments industry charity.

Theta Capital was founded in 2001 and has been among the earliest and largest institutional investors globally to invest in blockchain technology, having deployed capital in the space since January 2018. Theta’s unique network enables it to organize such a special event. The firm is the main sponsor of the event and curates the agenda.

The 8th annual Legends4Legends charity conference will take place in the EYE Film Museum in Amsterdam. The event will conclude with a networking reception. Applying is possible via the www.legends4legends.org website. The event is open to professional or accredited investors only.

Last year following the event, Theta published “The Satellite View”, the first such report of its kind on the future of investment in blockchain technology. The report features insights and outlooks from crypto’s leading experts including many of the crypto-native venture funds Theta invests in. The report can be downloaded using this link: The Satellite View.

About Theta Capital

Founded in 2001, Theta Capital Management has been among the earliest and largest institutional investors globally to invest in blockchain technology, having deployed capital in the space since January 2018. Theta Capital works with over 45 deeply specialized VC partners leading to more than 1,000 venture style investments in the technology. Deep domain expertise has led to a leading position in the universe of crypto-native venture capital.